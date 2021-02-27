Connect with us

PM Modi will receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environmental Leadership Award

Image of PM Narendra Modi | Twitter / ANI
Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award at an annual international energy conference next week.

The Prime Minister will also deliver the keynote address at CERAWeek Conference-2021, which will take place virtually from March 1-5, its organizer, IHS Markit announced on Friday.

Keynote speakers at the conference include U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Founder of Breakthrough Energy Bill Gates and President and CEO, Saudi Aramco, Amin Nasser.

“We look forward to Prime Minister Modi’s perspectives on the role of the world’s greatest democracy and are pleased to present him with the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award for his commitment to expanding India’s leadership in of sustainable development in order to meet the country and the world. , future energy needs, ”said IHS Markit vice president and conference chair Daniel Yergin.

In charting its path towards economic growth, poverty reduction and a new energy future, India has emerged at the center of global energy and environment, and its leadership is crucial in achieving the climate goals for a sustainable future while ensuring universal access to energy, he said. .

The annual international conference is a gathering of energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policy makers, leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities and innovators in energy technology.

