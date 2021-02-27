Western leadership failure on coronavirus only helps China usurp it

Thus, Xi Jinping eradicated poverty.

The Chinese president this week declared “total victory” in what the Communist Party spokesman Global Times called “the great miracle”.

It’s easy to laugh at this as a piece of propaganda, but it shouldn’t be underestimated. The reduction of poverty in China is remarkable.

In three decades, the lives of nearly 1.4 billion people have been transformed as a country that could not feed itself became the global engine of economic growth and is on the verge of usurping the United States by as the most powerful economy humanity has ever known. known.

How we got here

Xi Jinping’s Lifespan tells this story. He was born in 1953 just a few years after the victorious Communist revolution. By the late 1950s, China was plunged into famine, which would eventually kill up to 40 million people.

From the mid-1960s, his life was turned upside down by the tumult of the Cultural Revolution.

What the communist revolutionary hero Mao Zedong started, Deng Xiaoping, as the leader of China, relied on, by opening up China to the world and reviving its economy. Xi Jinping is now aiming to complete the work of rejuvenating the nation.

The Chinese Communist Party has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. (Reuters: Kim Kyung-Hoon, dossier)

He’s a brutal authoritarian, locking up his rivals and crushing dissent, but he’s been successful in empowering the nation and is now expanding his global reach.

Keeping the faith with the poor is essential; it is the source of the Party’s legitimacy. The party will make people rich but not free them.

Xi breaks the rules, overthrowing the international order: China has adopted market reforms but rejected political liberalism and democracy. And he wins.

Democracy is late. It has been in decline around the world for over a decade. Democracies have been hijacked by demagogues and populists; the people have lost confidence in government institutions. Growing inequality, corruption and the monopolization of power by a selfish “rich-get-rich” elite has revealed that democracy is a sham.

In a face-to-face with the United States, a COVID-19 devastated, racially divided, opioid addicted, gun-crime ravaged underclass, with a seething underclass, disenfranchised and in shock Trump years, Xi Jinping’s China appears more stable and secure.

China increasingly looks like a more stable and prosperous nation than the fractured United States. (AP: Julio Cortez)

America is a warning to the West

Just like America, so too is what we call “the West”. Only 20% of the world’s population has dominated the global political order: it has done so by colonizing and dispossessing other peoples, by exporting its own tyranny and, yes, by making the world richer.

But it was never sustainable and we are paying the price for it: with environmental degradation, alienation, communities hollowed out, disillusioned and unemployed youth, a lack of vision.

What leaders like US President Joe Biden are proposing are speeches void of unity and hope. It belies reality and people no longer believe it.

The West fails its own test of moral leadership.

Philosopher Herbert Marcuse saw it coming. Over 50 years ago, he warned that the West had become “obscene”:

“obscene to indecently produce and display a stifling abundance of goods while depriving its victims abroad of the necessities of life; obscene to stuff and stuff oneself with trash cans while poisoning and burning scarce commodities in the fields of its aggression, obscene in the words and smiles of its politicians and its leaders, in its prayers, in its ignorance and the wisdom of its intellectuals held.

A “ diabolical moral failure ”

Look around the world today and try to deny that Marcuse was wrong. We are living in diabolical moral failure. In a world with enough food to feed everyone, the United Nations has warned that the world is on the brink of famine and famine.

Over 700 million people do not have enough to eat. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called hunger a “scandal, a gaping hole in the heart of a society”.

The Executive Director of the World Food Program, David Beasley, has warned that if we don’t act, “we could face multiple famines of biblical proportions.”

Which countries are most at risk? They are not in the West. These are Yemen, Congo, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Nigeria and Haiti.

As the West throws away food while others are hungry, it is also stockpiling vaccines for the other global crisis: COVID-19.

Only 16% of the world’s population bought over 60% of the global vaccine supply.

Antonio Guterres says this vaccine nationalism is “extremely unfair”. He calls it the “greatest moral test before the world community.”

But this is not a test of the “world community”, it is a test of the rich West, and it is a test that the West fails: to heal itself while poor countries suffer.

Vaccine diplomacy

Xi Jinping sensed an opening. China now exports its vaccine to 27 countries: mostly developing countries. This represents a soft power coup for Xi, extending China’s influence, but it also does something good for the world.

From COVID and climate change to international trade and globalization, Xi Jinping is trying to portray China as a responsible global power. Of course, he bends and breaks the rules as he pleases and abuses human rights in his own country, especially what has been described as genocide or ethnic cleansing of Uyghur Muslims, but Xi’s criticism by the The West is painted by its own hypocrisy.

A shipment of 200,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Reuters: Athit Perawongmetha)

Herbert Marcuse said that corporate capitalism makes people complicit in their own misery. They are trapped in a system that offers them happiness in return for their own obedience and conformity, and at the expense of others.

“The happiness of some must coexist with the suffering of others,” he wrote.

The answer, he said, was for people to “think freely”; “they will not have redeemed crimes against humanity, but will have become free to stop them.”

For liberalism and democracy to survive, the West must confront its history with its assumptions of universalism, the dangers of exceptionalism, and its own moral and political failure.

In the meantime, Xi Jinping declares victory over poverty, doubles his tyranny and exports China’s growing power to a world that increasingly believes in the best of the West.

If China usurps the Western world order, it won’t necessarily be because China is better, it will be because the West is tied to its worst.

