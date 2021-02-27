Price of coronavirus vaccines in private hospitals capped at Rs 250, and other news





A look at the headlines right now:

The center caps the price of each coronavirus vaccine shot in private hospitals at Rs 250: people will be able to choose their vaccination centers as the campaign expands to cover the elderly and people over 45 years old with comorbidities. Said Kapil Sibal: He made this statement at a Jammu event attended by leaders who had questioned the party’s high command earlier. In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK allocates 23 seats to Pattali Makkal Katchi, negotiations with the BJP: Meanwhile, R Sarath Kumar met with Kamal Haasan Attorney General refuses to give consent to initiate contempt proceedings against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi: A request was made by activist Saket Gokhale for Gogois to comment on the judiciary in an interview Extended lockdown at Maharashtras Amravati until March 8: Meanwhile, the Gujarat administration extended the nighttime curfew in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara 15 days. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Says Responsibility For Program After Ceasefire Agreement Goes To India: Khan said his country was still for peace and was ready to move on ‘forward to resolve all outstanding issues with New Delhi through dialogue. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat account for 85.75% of 16,488 new cases. Saudi crown prince has approved murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US report says: Riyadh rejected claims conclusions, claiming report negative, false Bangladeshi writer Mushtaq Ahmed dies in prison nine months after arrest for anti-government social media posts: Rights organizations have demanded an investigation into Ahmed’s death and called on to repeal the law on digital security, under which he was arrested. prediction on the BJP seats at the WB, calls the polls a key battle for democracy: the political strategist, who helps the TMC in the elections, said the Saffron party will struggle to cross the double digits.





