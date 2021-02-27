UK guarantees mortgage loans to help young buyers climb the ladder





Bloomberg Fintech sector needs Brexit hike, UK government warns (Bloomberg) – The UK is expected to revise its listing rules and visa requirements to help the country’s fast-growing fintech industry compete after Brexit, according to a government-backed study, according to the report, led by former Worldpay boss Ron Kalifa. The departure of the British from the European Union has given Paris, Berlin and other cities a window to capitalize on uncertain messages regarding immigration and other regulatory changes. Without further action, the UK is likely to see its market share is eroding, the magazine warned. the first in a series of reviews intended to help Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’ government as it considers easing regulations on the financial sector, which was largely excluded from the UK trade deal struck last year Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to approve a proposed new visa for tech talent in his budget next week, according to a person familiar with the matter. the existing rules to allow double class shares for fintech companies, a change intended to encourage founders to list their companies in London while allowing them to retain control of their companies Other recommendations include: allow companies to join the first rank of the London market by selling only 10% of their shares, against 25% of the relaxing rules which give existing shareholders a first refusal when raising funds, called pre-emptive rights, to allow companies to raise more capital faster creating stock indexes for fintech companies to attract investors. which represents asset managers, welcomed the proposed reforms. Any changes, however, should take into account the protection of minority shareholders so that these fintechs can attract long-term investment, Andrew Ninian, chief stewardship and corporate governance officer, said in an emailed statement. The UK is already investing heavily in the industry, accounting for nearly half of venture capital investment in Europe with $ 4.1 billion in 2020, according to the Innovate Finance trade group. Fintech firms employ around 60,000. people in Britain and contribute £ 7 billion ($ 10 billion) a year to the economy, some of the largest companies such as Wise, Monzo Bank Ltd. and Revolut already attracting valuations of a billion dollars. Since the start of the year, London has seen European equity and derivatives trading move to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris and even rival New York financial center. Kalifas magazine also recommends a center for finance, the innovation and technology supported by government but led Coordinate fintech policies. (Adds Chancellor’s plans, Investment Association commentary in fifth paragraph.) For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

