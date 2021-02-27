Why Putin meddles with athletes like Rangers star Artemi Panarin

America is the land of the free and the homeland of the brave, but when foreign athletes arrive here, it doesn’t mean that their homeland’s long arm is not following them.

It became evident this week when New York Rangers superstar Artemi Panarin, 29, announced he would be taking time off from the hockey team after an explosive statement in a Russian newspaper.

Andrei Nazarov, who had coached the winger with the Vityaz part of the Russian KHL league, alleged that Panarin assaulted an 18-year-old girl in 2011 at a bar while the team were playing an away game in Riga , in Latvia. Panarin, from Korkino, has denied the allegations.

The Rangers and the NHL lent their support behind him, with part of the team’s statement: This is clearly a bullying tactic used against him for being outspoken about recent political events … Rangers fully support Artemi and will work with him to identify the source of these unsubstantiated allegations.

Artemi Panarin, a Russian hockey player with the New York Rangers. Photo by Jared Silber / NHLI via Getty Images

He brought to the fore the tangled and often precarious political tightrope that Russian athletes should walk while in the United States.

AT [Russian president Vladimir] Putin, sport is gold, a retired NHL player told The Post, who asked that his name not be released. He uses sport as a political tool. Many former Russian hockey players have cushy jobs with the government and opportunities for their families, so you won’t hear them booing about Putin.

Andrei Nazarov, who accused Panarin of assaulting a woman. Getty Images

In 2019, Panarin gave an interview criticizing the Russian president saying: I think he no longer understands what is right and what is wrong and in January he showed his support for the now imprisoned Putin critic. , Alexi Navalny.

It was very daring to [Panarin]an agent who has represented Russian players in the NHL told The Post. The same goes for undressing in Times Square, but I don’t recommend it.

The Posts Larry Brooks reported that sources believe the allegations against Panarin were not a centralized campaign but rather Nazarov trying to win Putin’s favor.

According to HockeyWriters.com, 4.8% of the NHL is made up of Russian players, which equates to around 38. Few of that group have waded in political waters. Then there’s Washington Capitol superstar Alex Ovechkin.

In 2017, the winger launched a coalition called Poutine Team to support the leader for the 2018 election.

For me, it’s a privilege, it’s like the feeling of putting on the Russian team jersey, he wrote on Instagram.

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin joined, as did other athletes. Ovechkin said it was his idea, but The Washington Post reported that a Kremlin-backed company was likely behind the initiative.

It is quite unusual for a Russian sportsman to discuss politics unless that person is explicitly involved or invited to participate in an activity with Putin, University of Chicago professor Konstantin Sonin, who is from Russia and told the Post. economist.

In 2011, Putin launched the Amateur Night Hockey League, where a collection of his associates play, making it his favorite sport and closest to the country’s power link.

I would say the most important sport is soccer, but Putin personally plays hockey and his close friends and billionaires are involved in its operation and funding. He cares a lot about international pride. He cares deeply about restoring hockey glory to the Soviet Union. That’s why it’s so important to him, Sonin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech on February 23, 2021. Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

But it’s not just Putin who likes to keep his athletes in check. NBA star Enes Kanter, whose family is in Turkey, has become the enemy of the country’s authoritarian leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after denouncing human rights violations in that country. In 2017, the country revoked the Portland Trailblazers passport, his father was jailed, and he has not spoken to his family in years. If Kanter returns to Turkey, he will almost certainly be thrown in jail.

Freedom is not free, he tweeted in 2019.

Enes Kanter, a Turkish basketball player who spoke out against Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Getty Images

And there are a lot of people who think that speaking out is not worth it for athletes.

If you are a 25 year old hockey player and grew up in Russia, you know what this country is. You are not in a vacuum to say things naively and think there will be no impact, the officer said. If a player asked me [whether or not to comment on politics], unless you have a good reason, I would say, what’s the benefit?