“ The LOC ceasefire will have no impact on counterterrorism operations ”





On Saturday, the Indian army said the ceasefire between India and Pakistan will have no impact on counterterrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Amid Pakistan’s continued ceasefire violations, the directors general of military operations of both countries reviewed the situation in a “free, frank and cordial” atmosphere. Willing to address everyone’s basic concerns, they agreed to strictly observe all agreements and stop firing as of February 25.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony in Udhampur, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. YK Joshi said that the stopping of the firing will ensure peace in the region. At the same time, he asserted that the Indian army will continue to remain vigilant against any possible misadventure from Pakistan. Moreover, he stressed that the forces will respond strongly to anyone who challenges the sovereignty of India.

Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. YK Joshi said: “Recently, in a joint statement issued by the DGMOs of India and Pakistan, announced a ceasefire along the COL from 24/25 February at midnight. I want to assure you that this ceasefire will not have an impact on the operations of the fight against terrorism. We will continue to remain vigilant. Peace will reign thanks to the judgment shots on the line of control. “

“Every time someone has challenged the sovereignty of India, India has responded in the same language. Last year was a historic year for our military. In this difficult period, our soldiers have shown great courage, self-confidence and patience ”. he added.

The joint statement of the DGsMO of India and Pakistan that the two sides accept strict adherence to all agreements, arrangements and stop firing along the COL from February 24 to 25, will not affect control operations against terrorism. We will continue to remain vigilant: Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command

Pakistan calls for talks

Incidentally, the consensus on the ceasefire came a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called for resolving disputes with India through dialogue. On his first visit to Sri Lanka, Khan made the comment during his speech at the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference on Wednesday. Claiming to have tried unsuccessfully to dissipate tensions in bilateral relations after taking power in 2018, he stressed the need to improve trade relations with India. While claiming that the Kashmir issue was the only point of friction between the two countries, the former Pakistan cricket captain felt it could only be resolved through dialogue. Pakistan’s opening for peace comes at a time when the Financial Action Task Force kept Pakistan on the “gray list” until June of this year.

