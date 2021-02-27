Jokowi reported again to Bareskrim, Ferdinand Using the term hateful, overthrew the president





President Jokowi Widodo (Jokowi). Photo: ANTARA / HO / Setpres-Lukas

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Former Democratic Party politician Ferdinand Hutahaean presented an analysis regarding efforts to condemn President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for alleged crowd violations in Maumere, Sikka, NTT. Previously, Jokowi had been reported to Bareskrim by two community groups about the crowd incident on Tuesday (23/2). First, the report of the Seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia was carried out by the Coalition of Anti-Injustice Societies. However, this attempt failed because the police did not issue a Police Report (LP). The second group acted on behalf of the Islamic Youth Movement (GPI). The report was carried out by the head of the human rights division of the PP GPI, Fery Dermawan, at the criminal investigation unit of the national police, in Jakarta on Friday (26/2). This second report is also mental. Well, Ferdinand suspects that those who want to condemn President Jokowi are affiliated with groups who are unhappy with the leadership of Iriana’s husband. “If we look at these journalists, we can certainly (guess) where their affiliation is. There is no doubt that this is affiliated with political groups who don’t like Jokowi, either personally or as president,” he said. Ferdinand told JPNN.com on Saturday. (27/2). The man who once headed Jokowi’s line of presidential volunteers (Bara JP) even saw a systematic attempt by groups he called haters to topple the head of state. “It must therefore be suspected that this is a systematic effort by political groups who hate and dislike Jokowi, eager to overthrow the president or who have a desire to cause trouble for the president,” continued the former candidate of the RPD RI.







