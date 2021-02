Pak ready to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue: Imran

Islambad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has renewed his open offer of dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues with India. Khan made his statement welcoming the recently announced ceasefire between Indian and Pakistani border security forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Pakistani prime minister said the country “has always stood for peace and stands ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.”

“India has a responsibility to create an environment conducive to further progress,” he said.

Khan’s renewed offer for dialogue to India comes after the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of the two countries mutually agreed to implement the ceasefire from February 25, 2021 along the contested LoC, which has remained extremely tense with increasing bombing commitments from both sides. , causing casualties among officials and civilians.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan marked February 27, 2021 as a “surprise day”, congratulating the country’s armed forces for successfully carrying out Operation Swift Retort, which led to the destruction of at least two Indian planes. (MiG21 and SU-30) and the capture of Wing Commander Abhinandan.

“The country has shown responsible behavior in the face of India’s military irresponsibility by returning the captured Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot,” he said.

“I congratulate the entire nation and salute our armed forces on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of our response to India’s illegal and reckless military adventure of air strikes against Pakistan,” he added.

Khan said Pakistan is a proud and confident nation as it has responded with determination at a time and place of its choosing.

Tensions have escalated between the two main rivals since February 2019, after India blamed Pakistan’s hand in the Pulwama terror attack and launched an airstrike against a suspected militant training camp in Jabba near Balakot, in the province of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

India has claimed to have killed at least 350 terrorists belonging to Masood Azhar, trained and fed there to launch terrorist attacks inside India. However, Pakistan dismissed New Delhi’s claims and said the only casualty from the “botched” Indian airstrikes were two buildings and a crow.

In this context, the latest and rare joint declaration by the two countries is seen as a major development.

Analysts believe, however, that New Delhi’s agreement to impose a ceasefire on the LoC may be due to its tense standoff with China, which has been going on for months.

(IANS)

