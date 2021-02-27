Johnson leads poll of Labor Party boosted by Covid vaccine rollout | Opinion polls





The Tories secured their biggest lead over Labor since last summer amid signs Boris Johnson is enjoying a vaccine rebound, the latest Opinium poll for the Observer found. A year after the start of the pandemic, the poll gives the Conservatives a 7 point lead over Labor, up from 5 points a fortnight ago. This is the biggest advance since July, with the Conservatives with 43% of the vote and Labor down 1 point out of 36%. It also suggests greater public support for governments’ handling of the final phase of the pandemic and the roadmap for lockdown measures. In Budget Week, the poll found that the Tories still have a clear lead over Labor in terms of economic confidence. Almost two-fifths (39%) said they trusted Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak the most to run the economy, while 25% supported Keir Starmer and Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds. The results represent a reality check for Labor and Starmer, who managed to wipe out a huge Tory lead after taking over from Jeremy Corbyn last April. He used an important speech this month to give details of his plans for the economy, pledging to build a strong partnership with businesses in the post-Covid recovery. The latest Opinium poll suggests that public opinion is starting to change. Government approval for handling Covid has increased, with 36% approval now, a 3 point hike and 45% disapproval unchanged from a fortnight ago. Around 47% believe the government’s roadmap to ease lockdown restrictions in England is set at the right pace. However, 31% think it is too fast and 12% think it is too slow. Keir Starmer with Anneliese Dodds, the Shadow Chancellor. Photograph: Leon Neal / Getty Images Johnson’s approval as prime minister, which has been weak for some time, is picking up. About 39% approve of the job he does and 41% disapprove of it, giving him a net score of -2. Starmers’ approval rating is also up slightly, with 33% approval of the work he does and 28% disapproval, giving a net score of +5. Johnson is in the lead in determining who would make the best PM, with 33% Support and 25% Starmer, down 2 points a fortnight ago. Adam Drummond, associate director of Opinium, said: After spending much of 2020 on his back when it comes to handling the coronavirus, the continued success of the vaccine rollout has rejuvenated government polls with a now clear lead conservatives on the job, as well as improvements. in Boris Johnsons’ job approval figures. Unlike the summer 2020 or Christmas unlock (which voters were skeptical of), this time around, the government’s planned roadmap is seen as correct by most voters. Drummond added: With this week’s budget, the discussion moving to the economy also favors the Tories, where Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson have a substantial lead over Keir Starmer and Anneliese Dodds. The question is whether the chancellors’ announcements will maintain this advantage, given the public appetite for increased spending and taxes on business and high incomes. Opinium interviewed 2,003 people online on February 25 and 26.

