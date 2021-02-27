The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination will end in June





Surabaya (ANTARA) – Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said his ministry plans to complete the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program for civil servants and the elderly by June 2021. “There are 38 million (people) targeted to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, or up to 76 million injections (must be given),” the minister said during the follow-up to the vaccination of the elderly in Surabaya Saturday. Of the 38 million people targeted by the second phase of the immunization program, 21 million are elderly and 16 million are civil servants, Sadikin revealed. “The vaccines are limited, for that it (the program) must be done in stages. This week, only 150 thousand (people) were vaccinated,” he explained. Vaccination of the elderly is a priority because they are at high risk, the minister said. On Saturday in Surabaya, Budi congratulated the provincial government of East Java and the Samator group for implementing the COVID-19 vaccination program for the elderly. “We thank the Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa, and Mr. Arif from Samator for bringing their elders together in Surabaya to be vaccinated. Hopefully other areas with the resources and access can invite people elderly to get vaccinated, ”the minister said. noticed. Meanwhile, Liem Giok Tien (70), a local resident, said she felt safer after receiving the vaccine. “I saw President Joko Widodo on television and that he dared to be vaccinated. He set an example for the Indonesian people. I am therefore courageous because President Joko Widodo set an example. After being vaccinated, I feel more comfortable and safe ”. Liem remarked. According to the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, the Indonesian government is seeking to expand the scope of its COVID-19 vaccination program to ensure ease of access to the vaccine, especially for the elderly. “At present, the vaccination points for seniors are located in several major cities and districts. The government will continue to broaden the field of action to ensure that seniors can have access to vaccination in accessible areas, ”Wiku Adisasmito said Thursday at a press conference from Jakarta. The Ministry of Health and health facilities will continue to improve immunization queue systems to ensure easier access to vaccine for older people and to avoid overcrowding at immunization locations, he said. he adds. Related News: Data Confirms 1.6 Million Indonesians Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Related News: After COVID Warriors, Olympic Athletes Get Vaccinated

