Saudi crown prince’s treatment scares U.S. allies

Under Donald Trump, the Gulf states, Turkey, Israel and Egypt completely ignored aspects of human rights in the White House. Trump has even expressed his disapproval of the brutal leadership style of the Egyptian president, and the US embassy in Israel has stopped reporting violations and land seizures in the occupied territories. But the most corrupt countries were the states of the Arabian Peninsula. Neither Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, nor Bahrain imprison and execute nearly as much as Saudi Arabia, but their political system and legislation largely date back to the Middle Ages, with the death penalty for gay men and a host of prohibitions on the participation of women in public life.

Since Joe Biden’s foreign chief took office a month ago, all of the aforementioned countries have received a severe reprimand. The persecution of journalists and activists by Turkey has been described. I condemn Israel’s decision not to vaccinate the occupied Palestinians. Trump’s enemy, the Palestinian Authority, now hailed in the pro-American circle, has been warned of wanting to cheat the upcoming legislative and presidential elections.

Under Trump, it was enough for the allies to praise the president, buy American weapons systems, and cooperate with the United States in the fight against Iran’s nuclear program. Biden’s staff have pointed out, surprisingly early and sharply, that the friendship has an ethical aspect, as well as a business aspect.

To bolster his diplomats, Biden did not consult with Middle Eastern leaders during his first few weeks in the White House, although he did contact a number of leaders from other countries. Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu, who can call Trump anytime he wants, had to wait almost a month before Biden called him, in a clear warning of the new era. When Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Biden to congratulate him on his election victory, he did not respond.

