Politics
Saudi crown prince’s treatment scares U.S. allies
Under Donald Trump, the Gulf states, Turkey, Israel and Egypt completely ignored aspects of human rights in the White House. Trump has even expressed his disapproval of the brutal leadership style of the Egyptian president, and the US embassy in Israel has stopped reporting violations and land seizures in the occupied territories. But the most corrupt countries were the states of the Arabian Peninsula. Neither Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, nor Bahrain imprison and execute nearly as much as Saudi Arabia, but their political system and legislation largely date back to the Middle Ages, with the death penalty for gay men and a host of prohibitions on the participation of women in public life.
Since Joe Biden’s foreign chief took office a month ago, all of the aforementioned countries have received a severe reprimand. The persecution of journalists and activists by Turkey has been described. I condemn Israel’s decision not to vaccinate the occupied Palestinians. Trump’s enemy, the Palestinian Authority, now hailed in the pro-American circle, has been warned of wanting to cheat the upcoming legislative and presidential elections.
Under Trump, it was enough for the allies to praise the president, buy American weapons systems, and cooperate with the United States in the fight against Iran’s nuclear program. Biden’s staff have pointed out, surprisingly early and sharply, that the friendship has an ethical aspect, as well as a business aspect.
To bolster his diplomats, Biden did not consult with Middle Eastern leaders during his first few weeks in the White House, although he did contact a number of leaders from other countries. Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu, who can call Trump anytime he wants, had to wait almost a month before Biden called him, in a clear warning of the new era. When Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Biden to congratulate him on his election victory, he did not respond.
Read more:
United States: Saudi Crown Prince approves Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination
“Evil television specialist. Professional player. Student. Future teen idol. Avid introvert. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]