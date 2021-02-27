Politics
Modi is not the premier of the poor and farmers, says Ajit Singh
Narendra Modi is not the prime minister of the poor and farmers, accused Rashtriya President Lok Dal Chaudhary Ajit Singh as he addressed a massive farmers’ rally on Saturday in Bamnauli village in Baghpat. He is the prime minister of capitalists and business. He shows dreams but doesn’t care to make them come true, Singh said at the meeting called by Desh Khap on the occasion of Raja Sulakshpal Tomar’s birthday.
Mr Singh said the prime minister and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh had promised to make the pending payment to the region’s sugar cane producers, but the sugar factories were not listening.
He said it was true that the MSP (minimum support price) had not been touched in agricultural laws, but that over the past four years, the debt of the Food Corporation of Indias (FCI) had been multiplied by four. Mr Singh said it seemed like the government had made laws to help businesses instead of the CFI.
He [the FCI] is on the verge of bankruptcy. How will he pay MSP? he wondered. He pointed out that Bihar farmers were suffering because they did not get the MSP. The capitalists work for profit. It is the role of governments to seek the welfare of the poor, he said.
If the farmer had no cash on hand, the rural economy would collapse, Singh argued. If the government gives the MSP to the farmer, it will create demand in the economy, he said.
He said the new farm laws worked against the interests of farmers and consumers, as they allowed businesses to stock as much as they wanted. We are not against corporate farming. The cultivation of sugar cane is also a kind of contract between the farmers and the owners of the mills, but here the government also has a specific role to ensure that the interests of the farmers are not violated. Do you think a farmer with two bigha could the earth resist corporate lawyers? He asked.
Continuing his aggressive approach against farm laws, Union Bharatiya Kisan national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait called on farmers to keep their tractors ready. Keep one eye on your tractor and the other on Delhi, he says.
Private godowns were built first, Bills came later. It shows the connection between the capitalists and the government. I urge the government to acquire these disappointments, he accused.
It was the first time after the Jan. 28 explosion that Mr. Tikait had addressed a rally in western UP, which was also attended by political leaders. BKU sources called it a social event in honor of King Jat Raja Tomar and said it was technically not a kisan panchayat.
Rakesh-arrive addressed to political leaders of a separate stage erected for farmers, said one of the organizers.
Mr Tikait reiterated that the protest was a movement of farmers and that he would uphold Samyukt Kisan Morchas’ decision not to share the stage with political parties.
Meanwhile, RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary addressed a kisan panchayat in Mawana town in Meerut.
