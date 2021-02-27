Jokowi praises NU’s commitment to maintain Pancasila





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the peak celebration of the 98th Harlah Nahdlatul Ulama (UN) which was held virtually in Jakarta on Saturday (2/27/2021) evening. In his statement, President Jokowi said that the peak of Harlah NU reminded Indonesia of the welcome of the 1st century of NU which will occur in the next 2 years. It already means almost a century Ahlussunnah wal Jama’ah or Aswaja grew up with a strong national commitment. “Hubbul wathan minal iman is the most important fortress to defend Pancasila, defend the Constitution of 1945, defend the Republic of Indonesia and defend unity in diversity, which is always consistent in spreading tolerance, poise and harmony in life of the Indonesian people even in an increasingly diverse society, ”said President Jokowi. The President also appreciated NU for continuing to demonstrate unity and a strong sense of mutual cooperation. NU has succeeded in showing that all countries in the world need unity and a way of living together in the midst of a pandemic. Therefore, the President was grateful because at the height of the day, NU held tahlil and prayers to pray for the safety and peace of the nation. For him, this should be supported as it was achieved in the midst of a pandemic season and natural disasters. “In this effort, we must be grateful because thanks to his grace, we continue to unite and work together, to take care of each other to lighten the burden of our brothers. I thank the great NU family for playing an important role in public health, helping the government overcome the impact of the pandemic, ”said Jokowi Source: BeritaSatu.com

