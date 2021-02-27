Ibec boss backs Boris Johnson’s plan for tunnel link between UK and Ireland





A tunnel project connecting Ireland and Britain makes a lot of sense, the Ibec chief said.

Anny McCoy, chief executive of the Irish Business and Employers Group, said the project was affordable and was an important symbol of post-Brexit ties with the UK.

The tunnel is a symbol. I actually think the tunnel makes a lot of sense and it’s not really unaffordable, because that would fit into the logic of capital investment. You could borrow for it. That would be great.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’ idea for a roundabout under the Isle of Man, connecting the underwater tunnels to Northern Ireland, Scotland and England has been called crazy by from Downing Street sources. But Mr McCoy said Ireland and the UK were urged to look into the idea. I’m somewhere in the public domain about five years ago about these kinds of ambitions, Mr McCoy said. I suggested an east-west tunnel. It would not be in Scotland-Northern Ireland, it would be more logical, linking populations to each other. It was an argument about aligning the two islands, which I still absolutely believe in. It’s just a symbol of it, but one that may actually pay for itself, in the connectivity between the two islands. There is an incentive on both sides, and Ireland has grown richer since [Brexit]. The Estonian and Finnish governments are currently considering a 100 km rail tunnel from Tallinn to Helsinki, which, according to a 2018 feasibility study, could cost up to 20 billion, with a potential of 40% coming from funding for regional development of the ‘EU. It would be the longest underground tunnel in the world and is roughly equivalent to the distance between Rosslare and Fishguard or Dublin and Holyhead. Mr McCoy said the cost per kilometer of the Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel could be used as a guide. And he said it would help ease trade disruption if Belfast votes to abandon Northern Ireland’s protocol to the Brexit deal in a consent vote in 2024. It’s out of our control in the Republic unless we try to make it part of our agenda. And this agenda is actually very concrete because the people making this decision are going to be elected next May in Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, Mr McCoy said Irish exporters would face major challenges when the UK ends its temporary customs opt-outs in April and July. And he said serious challenges remain on the import side, where IT systems revenues have been overtaken by the amount of data they have to process simultaneously. Meanwhile, Mr McCoy has called for more money for companies trying to weather the Covid-19 crisis. He said the $ 2 billion government credit guarantee scheme which has given less than 10% of its available funding and the Covid Restriction Support Program where closed businesses are entitled to a maximum weekly credit of 5,000, which was not enough for businesses enduring prolonged and repeated lockdowns. You are starting to see medium to large companies start to eat away at their balance sheets, he says. They just need more money to survive, to be there for the reopening. “

