President of Guatemala thanks Prime Minister Modi as India donates 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine





Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as India donated 200,000 doses of Covishield to help the North American country fight COVID-19. Giammattei thanked PM Modi for donating the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and manufactured in India rather than selling it. He added that the Indian government had not “ hesitated ” to support Guatemala after the Modi administration learned of the difficulties it was facing in combating the virus. “I would like to begin by thanking the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, and the Minister for External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar, for accepting our appeal for assistance in the supply of Covishield vaccines, made in India. It was a big surprise for us to know that India, rather than selling the vaccine, donated 200,000 doses to us which will help us immunize frontline health workers, ”Giammattei said in a video. shared by the Indian Embassy in Guatemala on Twitter. “Before concluding, I would like once again to thank the government, the Indian people for this gesture of donating these vaccines, because they have learned of the difficulties we have gone through to obtain the vaccines from international suppliers. The Government of India did not hesitate to support us and in record time we completed the necessary documents and sent them to India. The Prime Minister has instructed to speed up the process of sending vaccines to Guatemala, ”added the President of Guatemala. READ | Guatemala: United States terminates agreement that returned asylum seekers Indian Initiative Vaccine Maitri Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s donation of 2,000 Covishield vaccines to Guatemala marks the extension of the Indian Maitri Vaccine Initiative. As part of this initiative, India has already started exporting COVID-19 vaccines made in India to several countries around the world, confirming the country’s stature as the “global pharmaceutical industry”. READ | India at UNGA seeks ‘constructive support’ from international community to save Myanmar democracy So far, India has exported the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the native vaccine from Bharat Biotech to more than 15 countries, while another 25 countries are pending to different levels to receive supplies. These include Brazil, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Both vaccines are already in circulation in India, with health workers receiving the vaccines during the first phase of the vaccination campaign. India has so far provided 361.94 lakh of COVID-19 vaccine to various countries, the Foreign Ministry revealed Thursday. While 67.5 lakh doses of the total vaccine were provided as a grant, 294.44 lakh are provided on a commercial basis, according to MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. READ | Ghana receives 6-liter doses of COVID vaccine made in India under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ program WHO thanks PM Modi The WHO chief thanked the Prime Minister and India for sharing the Covid-19 vaccines, which are the most essential commodity across the world during a pandemic. Dr Tedros said India’s commitment to COVAX and sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses was helping more than 60 countries start immunizing their health workers and other priority groups. He also expressed hope that more countries will follow India to share the vaccines. READ | All together in the fight against the pandemic: PM Modi responds to the gratitude of the WHO chief for vaccines







