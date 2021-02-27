Connect with us

Politics

The excitement of President Jokowi’s visit to visit are the test results of hundreds of NTT residents

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


Pixabay

COVID-19 in Indonesia

According to data received from Sikka Regency’s COVID-19 Health Sector Task Force spokesperson Dr Clara Francis said 109 Maumere City residents tested negative for COVID-19 after suffering a rapid antigen test.

  • WowKeren team