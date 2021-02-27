India’s responsibility to improve ties, says Imran Khan | India News





ISLAMABAD / NEW DELHI: A few days after the LoC ceasefire agreement, considered by some to be the first real sign of a thaw in relations since the terrorist attack on Pathankot, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, while Welcoming the cessation of hostilities, said it was India’s responsibility to create an environment conducive to further progress in bilateral relations. Khan’s statement stands in stark contrast to India’s long-held position that the onus is on Pakistanis to create the conditions for engagement by curbing terrorist groups active on its soil. Significantly, the Pakistani military also chose the day to release a new video from Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in which the IAF pilot is seen saying he thought there was no reason to that Pakistan and India continue hostilities and called for peace between the two neighbors. Delhi declined to respond to Khan’s remarks, although sources in Delhi said Pakistan must take verifiable and irreversible action against cross-border terrorism if it is to truly see progress in the relationship. The Indian government said after the joint military statement this week that its position on key issues remained unchanged. Khan also said in a tweet that India must take the necessary steps to meet the longstanding demand and the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination in accordance with UNSC resolutions. His comments are the latest in a series of claims that the Kashmir issue can and should be resolved through dialogue. India, however, has so far viewed it as simply a grand act intended to distract from the fact that the key issue of cross-border terrorism remains unresolved. There has been no response from India to the Abhinandan video, which was released two years after the air clashes between Pakistan and India in Jammu and Kashmir. The video appeared to be part of the same interview that aired two years ago shortly after the capture of the Abhinandans in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. Some reports from Indian TV stations suggested that the video had been edited several times. The IAF officer is seen saying in the video that war has occurred between countries when there is no peace. I don’t know what we should do to achieve peace, but I only know that there should be peace, said the wing commander. He also spoke of Kashmir saying that neither he nor the Pakistanis know what is happening to a Kashmir. We have to think calmly, said the pilot. I saw the two countries when I was parachuting down, and I couldn’t tell the difference between the two countries from above, said the Indian pilot, adding that the two countries were beautiful. When I fell I didn’t know if I was in Pakistan or in my own country India. To me, the two countries were alike, people were alike too, he said. I was seriously injured when I ejected from my plane and once I landed I was unable to move. After landing, I tried to find out which country I was in, the IAF pilot said. When it seemed to me that I was not in my country I tried to run, the Indian pilot said and added that a charged crowd tried to capture him too but he was saved by the Pakistani army. At that time, two Pakistani army soldiers came and captured me. A Pakistani army captain came and saved me from these people. The Indian pilot said that after his capture he was taken by the Pakistani captain to his unit, where he received first aid. After that I was taken to the hospital where I was examined and more help was given to me, the pilot recalls. As a result of the events, the squadron commander remarked that he found the Pakistani army to be a very fine, professional and chivalrous force. I am very impressed with the chivalry displayed by the Pakistani military, he said in the video.





