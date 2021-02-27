Donald Trump ‘isn’t done with this revolution’, former White House aide tells CPAC





Former White House deputy national security adviser Kathleen Troia “KT” McFarland said on Saturday that the “American revolution” led by former President Donald Trump “is not over.”

McFarland, who briefly served under Trump’s National Security Advisor Michael Flynn until his resignation in February 2017, told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) “Donald Trump has none not finished with this revolution “. She claimed that FBI agents linked to Special Advocate Robert Mueller’s investigation attempted to “trick” her into committing perjury and this was just one example of how the elites of the federal government were trying to subvert Trump’s “People’s Revolution”. Drawing raucous applause, McFarland praised Trump supporters for “grabbing it right now” to claim their rights from so-called Washington elites.

She went on to compare Trump to other “unexpected leaders” of revolutions throughout US history, including former Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan.

“What I realized was we were in the middle of a revolution, a popular revolution. I went back and read all about American history. We were supposed to have a revolution. Our founding fathers understood that the nature of government is always to get bigger, it’s always to get more of your rights. And that’s why they gave us the right to political revolution and that’s what happened in 2016. “

“I realized that the American revolution launched by Donald Trump was only half over, we are not done yet,” she said. “Our work is not done.”

McFarland was at the conservative conference in Orlando, Florida on Saturday to deliver a speech on the Sixth Amendment and “rights of the accused.” She previously served in the Republican administrations of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan. She left the White House just weeks after starting her job in 2017 because her then boss, National Security Advisor Flynn, resigned after information came to light he misled the vice -President Mike Pence and others regarding his communication with Russian officials.

McFarland told the public that although she “knew” that Trump had the right positions on China, Iran, foreign wars and the economy since her 2016 campaign, she has had several recent epiphanies that have caused her to take awareness of the scale of Trump’s “revolution”.

She notably said that the FBI had tried to “trick” her into pleading guilty to perjury and to have her “implicate President Trump” for crimes “he did not commit” during hours of conversations. at his home in Long Island, New York. . In response, she and her husband fled the country for several long vacations to remote and tropical locations so she could write a book about Trump which she plugged in on Saturday for CPAC attendees.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for McFarland on Saturday for additional remarks.

Kathleen Troia “KT” McFarland, former deputy national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, addresses CPAC attendees on Saturday on their constitutional rights. Screenshot: YouTube

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos