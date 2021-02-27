External borrowing from Pak stands at USD 6.7 billion as debt grows





Islamabad [Pakistan]Feb. 27 (ANI): As Pakistan’s financial debt continues to grow, the Imran Khan government received USD 6.7 billion in gross external loans in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, including a new loan China’s 500 million USD trade in the past month.

According to The Expresss Tribune, the Ministry of Economic Affairs reported that during the July-January period of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the government secured $ 6.7 billion in external loans from multiple funding sources. Gross loans increased 6 percent or $ 380 million compared to the same period last year.

In January alone, the government received $ 960 million in foreign loans, including $ 675 million from commercial banks, which were the most expensive loans. Of the $ 6.7 billion, $ 2.7 billion, or 41 percent of total loans, was in foreign commercial loans, the ministry said.

The Express Tribune further reported that nearly 87 percent of foreign loans, or $ 5.8 billion, were for budget financing, foreign exchange reserve building and commodity finance.

“The country would repay these loans after taking out new loans because no income generating assets were created using the loans. Project funding was only $ 897 million or 13 percent,” he said. -he indicates.

China’s continued financial support to Pakistan has helped keep gross official foreign reserves at around USD 13 billion despite the suspension of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, negative export growth and large debt repayments to Saudi Arabia and other creditors.

Ahsan Munir, a columnist for The Nation, said Pakistan’s parliament “legislates less and fights more” over allocating development funds for their constituencies – more within local government bodies.

“All governments that come to power include different interest groups, which defend their personal interests and pay little attention to the economics of governance. As a result, billions of dollars have been borrowed from external and internal sources for which the country has nothing to show. ,” he wrote.

State-owned companies such as PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills have been declared bankrupt; and utility distribution companies incur losses for unfathomable reasons for an income taxpayer, who pays not only his bill, but also those the government fails to collect, the columnist pointed out.

“All of our ruling parties are talking about game-changing initiatives for the ordinary masses of this nation. But all of these initiatives only add to this country’s debt woes,” Munir wrote. USD 3 billion or 2.6% in the six-month period ended December of last year, central bank data reported last week.

Pakistan has secured US $ 1.7 billion debt relief from G-20 countries, as well as Paris Club creditors under the debt service suspension initiative announced for provide fiscal space for struggling economies affected by Covid-19 and the lockdown. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos