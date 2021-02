Grenell to discuss possible California governor’s race with Trump on Saturday

Neither Grenell nor a Trump spokesperson responded to requests for comment.

Trump has yet to publicly weigh in on the recall effort, although many of his staunch supporters have made it clear that they support Newsoms’ withdrawal. Former Trump aide Mercedes Schlapp, wife of CPAC director Matt Schlapp, remarked on stage Saturday morning that Grenell would make a great governor of California.

Grenell, 54, residing in Palm Springs, Calif., Is close to the former president and is in frequent contact with him. In addition to spending several months as Acting Director of Trump National Intelligence, Grenell was also Ambassador to Germany in the Trump administration. Grenell aggressively campaigned for Trump’s re-election in 2020 and pushed Trumps into unsubstantiated fraud allegations after the vote.

If he did come forward, Grenell would likely be backed by a major fundraiser. He was a raffle draw at Trump fundraisers in the 2020 campaign, and many top-contributor former presidents called on him to enter the contest. But if Grenells’ relationship with Trump is likely to help him with Republican voters, it could be a complicating factor. The former president only got 34% of the vote in California in 2020, and Democrats have indicated they are eager to focus a recall campaign on Trump instead of wondering how Newsom has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Grenell is set to meet with high net worth donors based in Southern California next week, and he has started to put together what someone close to him has described as an experienced fundraising team.

The organizers of the recall, who tapped into growing disapproval of Newsoms’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic, say they have collected 1.8 million signatures from Californians who support the recall. They must submit 1.5 million valid signatures to the California Secretary of State’s office by March 17 in order to qualify the recall for the ballot. They say they’re trying to raise around 2 million or more because election officials are almost certain to deem some signatures invalid.

If the recall did the vote, California voters would be asked to vote on two issues, namely whether to recall Newsom and which candidate should replace him. California’s last recall election was in 2003, when Democrat Gray Davis was cast and replaced by actor and professional bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican.

Grenell would join a growing list of Republican contenders. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has launched a campaign, as has wealthy businessman John Cox, who lost severely to Newsom in 2018. Former Rep. Doug Ose also said he was considering a offer.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos