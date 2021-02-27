Connect with us

Boris Johnson’s head of poll skyrockets as 68% of voters back his roadmap out of Covid

2 mins ago

Boris Johnson’s poll head is skyrocketing as 68% of voters back his Covid roadmap … and there’s encouraging news for Dilyn the No.10 dog too!

  • Mail on Sunday can reveal ‘one-way road to freedom’ by 68%
  • In contrast, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer’s ratings dropped to zero
  • The Tories have a four point lead, with the Tories on 42 and Labor on 38.

By Glen Owen

Posted: | Update:

Boris Johnsons opinion polls have risen in the wake of his lockdown roadmap, with more than two-thirds of people supporting the Prime Minister’s plan to lift restrictions.

An exclusive Mail on Sunday poll found a total of 68% were returning to the one-way road to freedom announced by Mr Johnson last week, with just 20% opposing it.

Despite criticism from some business leaders and conservative backbenchers that the path to lifting all Covid rules by June 21 is too slow, the plan appears to have given a substantial boost to Mr. Johnson’s personal reputation.

Its net approval rating of plus 10 is up from plus 1 in January after months of languishing in negative territory.

Prime Minister’s ratings have risen since he announced plans to lift the lockdown in England

In contrast, the ratings of Labor leader Sir Keir Starmers fell from a positive rating to zero.

While Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s ratings have remained largely consistent, Mr. Sunak is on plus 28 and Mr. Hancock is on minus 3, poll suggests vaccine czar Nadhim Zahawi is on his way. to become a rising political star, with 59% believing he is doing a good job and only 22% thinking the opposite. His net score of over 37 beats the rest of his cabinet colleagues from afar.

The personal assessments of Mr Johnson and Sir Keir are echoed by the state of the parties. The poll gives the Tories a four-point lead, the Tories over 42 and Labor over 38.

When voters are asked whether the government’s general approach to the virus is good or bad, people agree 52% to 37% for the first time since last May that a majority thinks they are doing the right thing.

However, people are divided as to whether they believe all measures will be lifted by June 21, 47% think they will, but 44% feel more skeptical.

People are much less equivocal about whether lifting all measures would be a good thing, 63% believe it would.

Chancellor Rishi Sunakhave's ratings have remained largely consistent, and he's over 28

The strengthening of the prime minister’s personal position comes ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunaks’ budget on Wednesday. When asked voters who they think is best for the economy of Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak or Sir Keir and Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds, the Johnson / Sunak team beat Starmer / Dodds from 48% to 34%.

One of the few failures on Mr. Johnsons’ political radar recently came from criticism of Dilyn, the Jack Russell he shares with his fiancee Carrie Symonds.

Reports claimed the terrier was difficult to control, with claims he cocked his leg on an official purse and chewed on antique furniture and old books at Checkers, the prime ministers’ country retreat in Buckinghamshire .

More than half of voters want Dilyn to stay at No.10. Pictured with Carrie Symonds.

Voters are sympathetic when asked whether Dilyn should be allowed to stay at No.10 Downing Street or be relocated, with 52% saying they are staying and only 15% wanting him to be relocated.

However, when people were asked which animal would be the best fit for the Prime Minister, the most popular response was that Boris Johnson shouldn’t take care of animals.

In second place, 20% said he should have a dog, 11% a goldfish and 8% a cat.

lDeltapoll interviewed 1,527 UK adults online between February 24 and 26. Data have been weighted to be representative of the adult population as a whole.

