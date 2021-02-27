Deve Gowda in State Government – The New Indian Express





By Express press service BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said on Saturday that the state government should convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the injustice done to Karnataka in the interstate dispute over the water in the Cauvery River. Determined to prevent Tamil Nadu from going forward with its proposed plan to use 45 tmcft of surplus Cauvery water, Karnataka has decided to fight the issue legally and politically. “We must go to the Supreme Court and the government must also convince the Prime Minister of the injustice done in Karnataka in the interstate conflict,” Gowda told the New Sunday Express. Saying that taking a multi-party delegation to Delhi to discuss the Tamil Nadu project might not be of much help, the head of the JDS said the BJP is in power in the state and the center, and that Karnataka should convince Modi to protect the interests of the state. Gowda said they would not engage in politics on such an issue and that he was also ready to take the Karnataka case to Modi. “If invited, I am also willing to go and explain it (to the PM). I am ready to do it, ”said Gowda and added that the central ministers of Karnataka must also take an initiative in this regard. Referring to Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project in Karnataka, Gowda asked why Karnataka should be prevented from building a dam to store water for the purpose of providing water. drinking water, this too when he made it clear that he would strictly adhere to the Supreme Court Decision on the release of TN’s water share. In 2016, Gowda launched a hunger strike in front of Gandhi’s statue in Vidhana Soudha to

Justice in Karnataka for the release of Cauvery water and had forced the Center to take note of Karnataka’s concerns. year-old dams that were in poor condition and even opposed the allocation of drinking water to Bengaluru.

