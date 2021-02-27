Dwayne “ the Rock ” Johnson vs. Donald Trump: a serious comparison





In a recent interview to promote his new NBC sitcom Young Rock, actor Dwayne Johnson once again hinted at a possible presidential race for the United States. I would consider a presidential election in the future if that’s what people want, he said. Really, I mean that and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. It would depend on the people … I would wait and listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear on the ground.

At least twice before, once on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show and once in an interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson has spoken of seriously considering the idea, saying he won’t rule it out. After his final comments on the subject, I ran the idea in front of several Democratic and Republican friends. Everyone thought his candidacy would be a non-runner.

Their basic reasoning is that it is virtually impossible for a non-politician or a civilian to get a nomination, let alone win the presidency, especially without the support of one of the two main political parties. Generally, this is correct. But I don’t agree with them when it comes to Johnsons’ prospects of winning the presidency.

In many ways, he’s already in a class of his own. First, he has this invaluable factor, “which is virtually unattainable by the most powerful rulers in the country. Second, almost all Americans can see a part of themselves in Johnson. Not only is he an accomplished person of color that his films alone have grossed almost $ 11 billion worldwide, but he has established himself on his own. He overcame a sometimes troubled childhood, involving multiple moves and schools, but he never gave up on his dreams And, as Johnson himself has pointed out, things are different today, politically.

In his interview with Vanity Fair after Donald Trump Donald Trump Biden to hold a virtual bilateral meeting with the Mexican President Over 300 accused in connection with the Capitol Riot Trump Jr: There are “ a lot ” of GOP incumbents who should be challenged in the MORE election in 2016, Johnson got right to the heart of the matter regarding a possible presidential race: I wouldn’t rule it out … These latest elections show that anything can happen.

Indeed. Which brings us back to Trump. Realizing that the majority of the left see the former president as the personification of evil, tens of millions of other Americans would still follow him. His election to the White House was perhaps the most surprisingly unexpected political achievement in our country’s history.

Like Johnson, Trump hinted that he was a presidential candidate before he did so. The first time was in 1987, in his book The Art of the Deal. The book, written with Tony Schwartz, spent 48 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list (13 weeks at No. 1) and was instrumental in establishing the elusive Trumps factor.

Years later, but just as important to adding to Trump’s mystique, came the NBC show The Apprentice. The program gave him a powerful platform to grow his brand and introduced the New York businessman to a new generation of Americans.

After Trump’s election, with the anger of many Americans at both political parties driving him to cross the finish line, a number of potential imitators quickly appeared on the horizon, including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Mark Cuban, the Wisconsin bill would require the taxpayer to play the national anthem. funded venues The Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by TikTok – New riot video bothers many Senators NBA forces all teams to play National Anthem PLUS, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Bloomberg On the trail: The political perils of Snowmageddon Five things to watch out for in the New York mayoral race Florida Democrats mired in the division, the debt before 2022 PLUS. All of them are successful and wealthy businessmen, but none have the necessary factor.

Johnson, however, not only has more of that factor on his little finger than all those captains of industry put together, but his growing platform makes Trumps look like a grainy commercial on an early ’90s cable access show. .

In Explaining Why He Voted Joe BidenJoe BidenHouse Democrats Passes .9T COVID-19 Relief Bill With Minimum Wage Increase, Biden To Hold Virtual Bilateral Meeting With Mexican President Over 300 Defendants In Connection With The Capitol Riot MORE and Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Exclusive: How Obama Went to Fight For Warren To Unite America, Biden Administration Must Prepare For Hate Democratic strategists create women-run media consultancy MORE, while continuing to extend an olive branch to those who supported Trump, Johnson demonstrated why his voice sounds genuine, why he could speak to millions of his fellow citizens.

My vote represented my little girls, he said. He also represented humanity, decency, principles and values ​​@laurenhashianofficial [his wife] and I instill in our little girls. And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being. And to me, a decent human being matters. This victory is good, but now the real work begins because we have an entire country divided. I’m not turning my back on you just because we have a difference of opinion. I am not made that way. I’m still here, and when the sun comes up we all get up with it, go to work, feed our families, and pay our bills.

Last September, announcing he would vote for the Democratic ticket, Johnson pointed out: As an independent and centrist politician, I have voted for both parties in the past.

Haters on both ends of the political spectrum might shrink from such a pragmatic and unifying admission, but millions of Americans will likely embrace it as a message of hope from someone who has come his way and understands. his struggles.

Since Johnson voted for Biden and Harris, it’s safe to assume he’s willing to wait a term or two or more. But if he ever decides to show up, his decency, humanity, philanthropy, and real accomplishments will surpass Trumps on every level.

Douglas MacKinnon, political and communications consultant, was a White House writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, and a former special assistant for policy and communications at the Pentagon during the last three years of the Bush administration.

