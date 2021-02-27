On Monday, Jokowi planned to check vaccinations at Jogja, then try KRL Jogja-Solo





Solopos.com, SOLO – The vaccination of traders in the city of Yogyakarta on Monday (01/03/2021) will be special. Indeed, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) must review vaccinations. After that, it is expected that Jokowi will try out the recently operated Jogja-Solo (KRL) electric train. Jokowi will review the vaccinations of traders in the Beringharjo market and traders in the Malioboro region, in the city of Yogyakarta. Yogya city government will anticipate and prevent crowds. “So [Jokowi] only two agendas here [Kota Jogja], the first time he witnessed the mass vaccination of traders, street vendors, market traders [Beringharjo] and the economic actors of Malioboro ”, declared the mayor of Yogyakarta, Haryadi Suyuti, during his meeting at the Pratama hospital, city of Jogja, Friday (26/2/2021). Read also: Hi, these 497 families of Karanganyar have decided to no longer be on the list of social assistance recipients “Second, he (Jokowi) will take the KRL from Tugu Station (Yogyakarta Station) tomorrow to Solo Station, that’s all,” Haryadi continued. The same information was conveyed by Danrem 074 / Warastratama, Colonel (Inf) Rano Tilaar. “The president plans to leave Yogyakarta station using KRL and get off at Klaten station,” Rano said during his meeting in Fort Vastenburg, Solo, on Saturday (2/27/2021). Rano said Jokowi will be making a train trip around 2:00 p.m. WIB. After the KRL trip, Jokowi will continue the road trip. Jokowi then returned to Jakarta via Adi Soemarmo Airport. “From Klaten the president uses a car. It is likely that he will transit to Sumber, Solo (Jokowi’s residence) and head to Adi Soemarmo to return to Jakarta,” he said. Also Read: Saying You Want To Buy A Soccer Team Kaesang Meets With Bali United Owner However, the Danrem still prepares security at Solo Balapan station if there is a schedule change. In addition, security will be ensured on a number of railways. “We also provide security at the Racing Station. At level crossings without bars, we also secure the points likely to launch,” he concluded. Source: Detik.com



