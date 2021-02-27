Representative Neal is not giving up the fight to see Trump’s tax returns





A Massachusetts congressman says he is “still in the fight” to obtain tax returns from former President Donald Trump. During an appearance on WCVB’s “On the Record”, U.S. Representative Richard Neal said that the case he filed in U.S. District Court for Monday, the United States Supreme Court denied Trump’s ultimate effort to keep his tax records private. A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the office imposed a subpoena on Trump’s accounting firm within hours of the Supreme Court ruling, and District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. now the documents in hand. “I think no matter what happens. In criminal matters under the jurisdiction of the New York District Attorney, it’s separate from what I intend to stay here,” Neal said on OTR Neal argues that federal law allows it, as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, to claim taxes from any US citizen. “We referred the presidents to Richard Nixon who submitted their tax forms, and I’m curious about the policy used by the IRS to monitor the tax forms of presidents. I want this case to continue, ”Neal said. “I want Judge (Trevor) McFadden to come up with a ruling. I think he’s waiting to see what happens with some of these other cases, but it’s been two years now. So I’m so hopeful that this case will reach the Supreme Court. The tribunal and tribunal will reaffirm the law that the Senate Finance Chairman and the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee can request tax books. “Neal, 72, represents the First District of the Massachusetts Congress and served in the United States House of Representatives for over 30 years, making him the longest-serving member of the Massachusetts House delegation. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

BOSTON –

A Massachusetts congressman says he is “still in the fight” to obtain tax returns from former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on WCVB’s “On the Record” show, U.S. Representative Richard Neal said the case he filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2019 was still pending.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Trump’s ultimate effort to keep his tax records private. A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the office imposed a subpoena on Trump’s accounting firm within hours of the Supreme Court ruling, and District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. had now the documents in hand.

“I think no matter what happens in criminal matters in the jurisdiction of the New York attorney, it’s separate from what I intend to stay here,” Neal said on “OTR.”

Neal argues that federal law allows him, as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, to claim taxes from any American citizen.

“We have had presidents returning to Richard Nixon who have submitted their tax forms, and I’m curious about the policy that is used by the IRS to monitor presidents’ tax forms. I want this matter to continue,” Neal said. “I want Judge (Trevor) McFadden to come up with a ruling. I think he’s waiting to see what happens with some of these other cases, but it’s been two years now. So I’m so hopeful that this case will reach the Supreme Court. The Court and the Court will reaffirm the law that the President of Senate Finance and the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee can request tax books. “

Neal, 72, represents Massachusetts’ first parliamentary district and served in the United States House of Representatives for more than 30 years, making him the longest-serving member of the Massachusetts House delegation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos