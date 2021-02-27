Politics
The arrival of Sinovac vaccines stimulates the national vaccination program
KUALA LUMPUR: Another batch of Covid-19 vaccines has arrived safely in the country to bolster the national Covid-19 vaccination program, this time from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac.
The supplies, which were flown from Beijing, China via Malaysia Airlines flight MH319, landed safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang at 9 a.m. today, six days after Malaysia received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech.
The Airbus 330-300 plane with the Jalur Gemilang livery carried 200 liters of Covid-19 vaccine in liquid form, which can be turned into more than 300,000 doses.
Note also the involvement of the female pilot, Nur Waie Hidayah Mohamad Rasidin, who piloted the plane with four other male co-pilots.
Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program, Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Principal Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing were all present at KLIA to witness the arrival of vaccine supplies.
After an inspection by the MASkargo vaccine handling team, the special container with the vaccine liquid was transferred to a truck owned by Pharmaniaga LifeScience Sdn Bhd and escorted by the police to the designated vaccine storage location.
According to Khairy, the Sinovac vaccine received by Malaysia today must first go through a filling and finishing process by Pharmaniaga before it is evaluated and approved by the National Drug Regulatory Agency (NPRA).
He said the manufacturing process is among the criteria that will be evaluated by the regulator before providing its recommendation to the Drug Control Authority (DCA) for approval.
He added that the vaccine had been received in advance by Malaysia even though it had not been approved by the national regulatory body, as the supply of Covid-19 vaccines was currently limited.
Khairy then cited Singapore, which also received the vaccine in its final form even though it had not received approval from its regulatory body.
Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines are among the other countries in Southeast Asia that have received the Sinovac vaccine.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo became the first Southeast Asian leader to receive the Sinovac vaccine, marketed under the name CoronaVac.
Previously, Malaysian Pharmaceutical Company Chairman Amrahi Buang said there was no shortcut for the approval of Covid-19 vaccines for the Malaysian market, but that they were subject to strict conditions for guarantee safety, efficiency and quality.
Amrahi said that even Covid-19 vaccines that had been registered in other countries must receive approval from the ONPR to ensure the well-being of Malaysians, as has always been the practice.
Meanwhile, Khairy said 1.183 million people have signed up through the MySejahera app to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
He said 3,580 people had so far been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine since the vaccination program began on February 24.
Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Director General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah were among the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Putrajaya District Health Center.
The vaccination process across the country will be carried out in 605 vaccination centers (PPVs) which will receive supplies from 54 vaccine storage centers (VSPs).
The country’s largest vaccination program targets 80% of the Malaysian population to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
The first phase of vaccination, which lasts until April, concerns first-line people, while the second phase from April to August is aimed at people aged 60 and over as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems. and people with disabilities, while the third phase from May to February next year, is for all others aged 18 and over.
Malaysia has reached an agreement to obtain 66.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility and five vaccine manufacturers, namely Pfizer-BioNTech, Astra Zeneca, Sinovac, CanSino and Gamaleya. -Appointed
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]