The arrival of Sinovac vaccines stimulates the national vaccination program

KUALA LUMPUR: Another batch of Covid-19 vaccines has arrived safely in the country to bolster the national Covid-19 vaccination program, this time from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac.

The supplies, which were flown from Beijing, China via Malaysia Airlines flight MH319, landed safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang at 9 a.m. today, six days after Malaysia received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech.

The Airbus 330-300 plane with the Jalur Gemilang livery carried 200 liters of Covid-19 vaccine in liquid form, which can be turned into more than 300,000 doses.

Note also the involvement of the female pilot, Nur Waie Hidayah Mohamad Rasidin, who piloted the plane with four other male co-pilots.

Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program, Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Principal Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing were all present at KLIA to witness the arrival of vaccine supplies.

After an inspection by the MASkargo vaccine handling team, the special container with the vaccine liquid was transferred to a truck owned by Pharmaniaga LifeScience Sdn Bhd and escorted by the police to the designated vaccine storage location.

According to Khairy, the Sinovac vaccine received by Malaysia today must first go through a filling and finishing process by Pharmaniaga before it is evaluated and approved by the National Drug Regulatory Agency (NPRA).

He said the manufacturing process is among the criteria that will be evaluated by the regulator before providing its recommendation to the Drug Control Authority (DCA) for approval.

He added that the vaccine had been received in advance by Malaysia even though it had not been approved by the national regulatory body, as the supply of Covid-19 vaccines was currently limited.

Khairy then cited Singapore, which also received the vaccine in its final form even though it had not received approval from its regulatory body.

Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines are among the other countries in Southeast Asia that have received the Sinovac vaccine.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo became the first Southeast Asian leader to receive the Sinovac vaccine, marketed under the name CoronaVac.

Previously, Malaysian Pharmaceutical Company Chairman Amrahi Buang said there was no shortcut for the approval of Covid-19 vaccines for the Malaysian market, but that they were subject to strict conditions for guarantee safety, efficiency and quality.

Amrahi said that even Covid-19 vaccines that had been registered in other countries must receive approval from the ONPR to ensure the well-being of Malaysians, as has always been the practice.

Meanwhile, Khairy said 1.183 million people have signed up through the MySejahera app to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said 3,580 people had so far been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine since the vaccination program began on February 24.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Director General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah were among the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Putrajaya District Health Center.

The vaccination process across the country will be carried out in 605 vaccination centers (PPVs) which will receive supplies from 54 vaccine storage centers (VSPs).

The country’s largest vaccination program targets 80% of the Malaysian population to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

The first phase of vaccination, which lasts until April, concerns first-line people, while the second phase from April to August is aimed at people aged 60 and over as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems. and people with disabilities, while the third phase from May to February next year, is for all others aged 18 and over.

Malaysia has reached an agreement to obtain 66.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility and five vaccine manufacturers, namely Pfizer-BioNTech, Astra Zeneca, Sinovac, CanSino and Gamaleya. -Appointed