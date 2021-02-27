HT News: PM Modi to address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow and all the latest news

Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today. Find out about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times.

PM Modi will address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation during the 74th edition of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday at 11 a.m. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi had solicited ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts on topics for Mann Ki Baat, where he addresses the country on a range of issues. Read more

IAF chief flies Mirage 2000 to mark second anniversary of Balakot operations

Indian Air Force Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew in a multi-aircraft formation on Saturday from a prominent air base in central India to mark the second anniversary of Balakot’s operations – unprecedented peacetime cross-border strikes in India behind the Pulwama Terrorist Attack in February 2019, people familiar with the developments said. Read more

Congress weakens, says Kapil Sibal at G-23 meeting in Jammu

Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday the party was “weakening” and needed the services of Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently retired from Rajya Sabha to strengthen it. Read more

CM Nitish Kumar fights for role of justice in establishing rule of law in Bihar

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Saturday congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumars for his deep understanding of the purpose of the law, the purpose of the courts and his interpretation of the principles of the theory of separation of powers without mentioning it. Read more

Bidens Covid Relief Plan: Heres Who Could Be Eligible For Direct Payments Of $ 1,400

The U.S. House of Representatives early Saturday approved a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package in a partisan vote as Republicans unanimously opposed the bill. If passed in the Senate, the coronavirus relief plan, pushed by President Joe Biden, would provide the third round of federal stimulus checks to millions of American households. Read more

Realme 7 review: the best brother

Realme is a brand that doesn’t need to be introduced, especially if you live in India. Over the past few years, the company has built a solid reputation by releasing flagship phones every six months. The latest series of smartphones to enter this chain is the Realme 7 series. Read more

Will India lose WTC points if ICC calls the Ahmedabad terrain “poor”? All scenarios explained

The pitch debate has diverted the attention of pitch cricket somewhat in the ongoing India v England test series. While the second test in Chennai acted as the initiator, the Ahmedabad ground for the third test match took the debate to a whole new level with former cricketers from India and England giving opinions. different. Read more

Babil becomes moved when discovering old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan Khan: I was almost about to answer him

Babil Khan was cleaning old messages from his phone when he came across a WhatsApp conversation with his father, actor Irrfan Khan. He shared a screenshot of the texts on Instagram and described the feeling as intense on a level I couldn’t explain. Read more

Roohi Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor Goes Backless and Daring During Mumbai Summers

Ghost Stories actor Janhvi Kapoor has made waves for his dancing in the new song Panghat from his upcoming movie, the horror comedy Roohi. The young actor took care of the promotions of the film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, and donned stunning, brightly colored outfits for the same. Read more

Girls love to swing: Groovy saree dance groups wow internet users

A group of women caught the attention of netizens with their applause-worthy choreography to a popular Bollywood song while donning a saree. Shared on Instagram, the video features four members Lekhinee, Twaraa, Charvi and Apurva. The energetic dance choreography can make you stand up and shake a leg to the beat too. Read more

Watch: IAF planes destroy long-range target to mark 2 years of Balakot airstrike