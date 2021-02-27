Former President Trump to deliver first speech since leaving White House





Former President Donald Trump is expected to deliver his first speech since leaving the White House on Sunday ahead of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

The speech is expected to begin around 3:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, as it will close the three-day conference, which has largely served as Trump’s long rally.

Without Twitter and Facebook, Trump has been relegated to posting statements and making occasional appearances on Fox News. Trump has been on Fox News in recent weeks to discuss the death of Rush Limbaugh and the car crash that injured Tiger Woods.

He also issued statements, mainly criticizing Republicans who supported his impeachment. In recent days, Trump has supported campaigns against Republican lawmakers who voted for impeachment.

He also issued a scathing statement about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Although McConnell did not vote to impeach the president, McConnell suggested that the president could be held responsible for the insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 that resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

McConnell said former President Trumps’ actions leading up to the riot were a shameful dereliction of duty.

Trump responded on Feb. 16: “Mitch is an austere, sullen, and smileless political hack, and if Republican senators want to stick with him, they’ll never win again. He’ll never do what needs to be done or what is If. necessary and appropriate, I will support the main rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our America First policy. “

Despite McConnells’ strong statement condemning Trump, McConnell said this week in an interview with Fox News that he would support Trump as a GOP candidate in 2024.

During the first day of CPAC on Friday, the speakers used their platform to blast Democrats and ostracize Republicans who supported Trump’s impeachment.

Speaking of bombing in the Middle East, have you seen Liz Cheneys’ poll figures? Donald Trump Jr. said of the third Republican in the House and one of 10 GOP representatives who voted to impeach Trump. I will say for Liz Cheney I’m sure she has a lot of support bipartisan, because if there’s one thing she and Joe Biden really want to do, it’s bomb the Middle East. “

Senator Ted Cruz, who was caught in controversy last week for going on vacation to Mexico as Texas suffered from a major winter storm, appeared to have thrown his weight behind a Trump 2024 candidacy. Cruz came in second for the GOP nomination in 2016, and was widely considered a frontrunner in 2024 if Trump had won re-election in 2020. Cruz also sadly backed by supporting Trump until closer to the election, which drew boos from the crowd of the Republican National Convention. when he told the participants to vote your conscience.

They are looking at Donald J. Trump and they are looking at the millions and millions of inspired people, who went to fight alongside President Trump and they are terrified, Cruz said. And they want him to go. And let me tell you this right now, Donald J. Trump is not going anywhere.

