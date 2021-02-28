Boris Johnson urged to support Unionists’ plan to boycott a new Scottish referendum





The plans could be discussed at a new weekly Union Strategy meeting chaired by Mr Johnson, the Prime Minister, and attended by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart and Northern Ireland Secretary. Brandon Lewis this week. The idea of ​​boycotting a second “wild” referendum has not yet been formally discussed by Mr. Jack, Mr. Gove or Mr. Johhnson. However, a minister said: If they [the SNP] held one of their own, we just didn’t want to engage. They cannot reach 50%. 100 of the electorate. A second referendum could cost nearly $ 20 million; the 2014 Scottish referendum cost taxpayers $ 15.8 million – today’s $ 18.1 million, including inflation. Mr Ross, who is due to speak this week on the strategy to keep the Union together with the Prime Minister, said: “Every trade unionist in the UK country should boycott this tactic of dividing nationalists. Separately, the UK government is to start funneling money directly to local councils and organizations to pay for community halls and other projects to show the physical benefits of the Union to residents after April. The money will be spent on community centers, local parks, shared space projects and other projects “that have a clear impact on regenerating a local community,” a source said. In many cases, they will carry the union flag to highlight how the London government paid them. The money will initially be made available through the Community Renewal Fund – which will be replaced in 2022/23 by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – and the Leveling Up Fund, which was expanded last week to include Scotland. Previously, the UK government handed over the money to the devolved government in Scotland who then spent the money themselves and were allowed to claim a credit. Mr. Jack – who is behind the plan – said The telegraph: “Scotland has two governments, and it is only fair that the UK government invests directly in Scotland. “We will work with local authorities, who know their communities well. Scots can look forward to significant direct investment from the UK government in their communities in the months and years to come. The new UK Leveling Up Fund will invest 4.8 billion across the UK over four years (2021/22 to 2024/25), including at least 800 million for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland . From 2022-2023, a new UK fund for shared prosperity will replace funding provided by the EU. Decisions will be taken at British level and not in Brussels. In 21/22, a fund of 220 million will complement the existing European funding. Network Rail chief Sir Peter Hendy is also leading a Union Connectivity Review, which will look at how to improve infrastructure links between all parts of the UK. Its interim review will be published shortly.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos