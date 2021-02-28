Narendra Modi calls for making better toys for ecology and psychology inaugurates toy fair in India-2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened The India Toy Fair-2021 via video conference here today. India Toy Fair-2021 is a one-of-a-kind initiative that aims to bring together all stakeholders of the Indian toy industry on a virtual platform to create lasting bonds and promote dialogue for holistic development Of the industry. The Toy Fair is being held on a virtual / digital platform at https://theindiatoyfair.in from February 27 to March 2, 2021. Over 1,000 exhibitors participate in the Toy Fair. Minister of the Union of Road Transport and Roads and of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shri Nitin Gadkari and Minister of the Union of Trade and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of the Union of Textiles and Development of Woman and Child Smt Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harshvardhan also attended the event. In his speech, the Prime Minister called for bringing out the hidden potential of the toy industry in India and creating an identity for it as part of the campaign for AtmaNirbhar Bharat. This premier toy fair is not only a business or economic event, but it is a link to strengthen the country’s centuries-old sport and gaming culture, he added. He said the world has researched toys from the Indus Valley Civilization era, from Mohenjo-Daro to Harappa. When foreign travelers came to India, they learned Indian sports and took them with them. He said that this toy fair is one of those platforms where one can discuss toy design, innovation, technology, marketing and packaging and also share experiences. . The Prime Minister said that toys contribute to the overall development of children. He said reuse and recycling is part of the Indian way of life. Most Indian toys are made from natural and eco-friendly items, the colors used are natural and safe as well. He said that these toys also connect the mind with our history and culture and are also helpful in social mental development and cultivation of Indian vision. He called on toy makers across the country to make toys that are better for ecology and psychology. He urged them to use such things which can be recycled and to use less plastic.

The Prime Minister said that creative toys develop children’s senses and give wings to their imaginations. He urged parents to play with their children because toys play a vital role in the learning process of children. He said parents should understand the science of toys and the role they play in children’s development. Indian toys not only entertain, but also teach us scientific theories. “Lattu” teaches us gravity and balance, “Gullel” teaches us potential and kinetic energy. He said that in this direction, the government has taken effective measures and made changes through the new National Education Policy (NEP). The prime minister said the NEP incorporates play-based education and large-scale activity. This is an educational system in which special attention has been paid to the development of logical and creative thinking in children, he added. has also been prepared. He said 15 ministries and departments were included to make these industries competitive and make our country self-sufficient in toys. He said we are working on developing toy clusters so that our local toys can go global and help us build Atmanirbhar Bharat. He informed that throughout this campaign, state governments have become an equal partner in the development of toy clusters. He also said that efforts are being made to enhance the possibilities of toy tourism.

In her welcoming speech, Union Minister for Textiles and Women’s and Children’s Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani referred to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat speech in August 2020, which inspired the strengthening of India’s toy manufacturing industry with the support of Indian citizens, especially students and teachers of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat campaign. The Minister mentioned that in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the Ministry of Education organized the first-ever Toycathon in which approximately 1,29,000 students from across the country, educational institutions and startups participated in the support of the Indian toy industry. She said it was the Prime Minister’s inspiration and direction that led to the very first toy fair in India to promote the local toy industry. Smt. Irani further informed that the Toy Fair will see pavilions from 11 partner states and 100 speakers, including industry experts and specialists and global industry leaders who are proud to partner with the Indian toy industry. The Minister also mentioned that to date 21 lakh have registered for the Virtual Toy Fair, a global playground served by the Indian toy industry. The Prime Minister also interacted with toy makers from Channapatna in Karnataka, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Jaipur in Rajasthan. The artisans shared with the Prime Minister their journey and experiences of making indigenous toys to capture children’s imaginations.