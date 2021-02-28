Donald Trump and the Deathly Hallows





I had barely started my annual reading of the Harry Potter series when I was struck by the flu at the end of January. I had a cough, slight changes in temperature, dreamy sweats, and couldn’t leave my bed for anything other than the easiest toilet or meals. Okra soup, pre-cooked chicken in a bottled vindaloo sauce, spicy and sour soup; the nursing skills of my usually destructive dog; Harry Potter and watching ballet documentaries on my phone kept me entertained between long naps.

I was tested earlier this week. I didn’t have COVID-19, although I was pretty sure I didn’t. Only coughing and sweating are suitable. I could taste this spicy food (it helped me cough), I could feel myself maturing with no energy to get up in the shower for 15 minutes. It was a regular flu, but oh, my! I was bored in this gray space for 2 weeks.

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial made me human. I watched it on my phone in real time, read everything I could on Google, watched documentaries on Q, read Twitter like it was the Heathers planning college visits. I knew, as I imagine most of us did, what the outcome of the trial would be.

I was sweating and watching what I didn’t know, hadn’t seen or heard before. It was the children’s first night alone when the parents were out: the knocking on the door of the Capitol, the cries of Are you going to beat us all? launched at Officer Goodman, and at another lone officer, Youre outnumbered. There’s a fucking million of us out there and we’re listening to Trump your boss!

I was appalled by the crowds with their flags and selfie sticks they may pretend to hate social media, but they were smiling as they streamed as they tried to enter the bedroom, smashing a window with a gun hanging in plain sight. seems like an eternity before Ashli ​​Babbitt is killed by a Capitol policeman. Seeing the young policeman getting hammered in the throat, how many younger siblings received some kind of throat treatment? with a police shield isn’t your typical home movie.

The two scariest moments were the man walking into a room calling out, Nancy! Na-a-ancy. Where are you Nancy? in a high-pitched voice that scares me in movies, let alone with any real intention. This voice means rape, violent death. If that called me, I would be in a psychiatric ward for PTSD right now.

The other hair-raising moment is overheard conversation, this is what we need to have 30,000 guns here, what the partner in crime promised, next trip.

The next trip is what I want to tackle today.

Reading Harry Potter was a good accompaniment to the trial. Trump’s comparisons to Voldemort are easy and sometimes helpful.

Our historic, patriotic and magnificent movement for Make America Great Again is just beginning. In the coming months, I have much to share with you and look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!

We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.

vs “Your parents and children, your brothers and sisters will live and be forgiven, and you will join me in the new world that we will build together. (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows)

Most of these comparisons are pretty easy. Take a look at Twitter and see how many lefts are behind the names in the Harry Potter books (along with Star Wars and Star Trek). In a way, they’re like Death Eaters in their masks, not daring to use their real names. It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to play this game.

Now. I’m about as liberal as they come, so support me as I make a proposal to you that you might not like.

I think Donald Trump should have his Twitter and Facebook accounts re-established.

Source: Photo by Donald Tong from Pexels

“I don’t forget. Thirteen long years, I want thirteen years of payback before I forgive you, Voldemort tells of his clan coming together in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. As a man who wants to be president for life, whatever happens, we need to know what the Trumps are thinking.

Yes, we have to listen to the bargle of his Muggle hatred, his insults, his plots, his disbelief in science, isolationism, obsessions (overcoming Hillary, Mr. Trump), grandiosity, blame and lies. unnecessary; social media platforms should monitor and censor him. The payoff, however his, is crucial and bears repeating, is that we know what he was thinking.

We should have known that the riot was going to happen. The ProudBoys will perform in record numbers on January 6, but this time with a twist, Henry Enrique Tarrio, the group’s chairman, wrote in a late December post on Talk. They were ready and prepared to get up and get up. Tarrio was arrested before the riot, but the signs of disaster were there and ignored as Speaking is neither Dominant Territory nor Trump’s territory. We need these statements out in the open.

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the moment comes when it is important for Harry to actively seek out what Voldemort is thinking about, a reversal of the occult lessons Snape tried to teach Harry.

Hermione urges: You must know where Voldemort is, because hell has the serpent with him, doesn’t it? Do it, Harry look inside him Why was it so easy? Because his scar had been burning for hours, yearning to show him Voldemort’s thoughts?

Why was it so easy? Because his scar had been burning for hours, yearning to show him Voldemort’s thoughts? (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows)

Unknowingly, Voldemorts ‘thoughts have revealed two of his greatest weaknesses: the elder’s wand worries him, and the last inanimate horcrux is hidden in the room at Hogwarts’ request. If only Harry had paid better attention to the room Voldemort was thinking of, he could have saved time and lives by calling on the room on demand as a repository of the waste of generations. (For the two of you who aren’t Potter Heads, there are seven containers or horcruxes in which Voldemort, seeking immortality, divided his soul. The fact that Harry was one of them is not revealed. until towards the end of the series.)

What did we miss on Twitter and Facebook before the insurgency? What are we missing now of his planned bold efforts (or not, given Donald Trump’s bad planner)?

There was no next trip, no second act for Voldemort and his allies, but were on the cusp of an event that is likely a hot topic on Speaking, where people like us don’t venture out. On March 4, Q and other conspirators believe Donald Trump will be invested as President of the United States. As if by magic (OK pun intended) all of the Death Eaters were caught, the Dementors, Inferi, Giant Spiders and Giants seemed to melt when Voldemort died.

This is not the case with Donald Trump and his lost election. Reading the threads of Senator Steve Dainess’ posts on Facebook, I was stupidly surprised that people really believe that Joe Biden’s election is a hoax. Trump is not defeated. He still touts MAGA and threatens to continue our incredible journey together. Trump certainly doesn’t mean me or President Biden in this statement.

Prices at Trump International Hotel have tripled around the March 6 date, meaning the ex-president believes the Q prediction will at the very least get people to Washington, DC And it shows the second coming will happen in the capital rather than, say, Roy, Montana. (Yes, my home state has more hate groups than any other state in the country. That’s why I almost bought a handgun in late October.)

We know what, when, where and why; after the arrest of a number of hate group leaders, we don’t know who anymore, and that makes the difference between a former Rapture and another attack on the country’s highest institutions. We need to know what Trump is thinking.

Drawing inspiration from the daily Trumps Blame Game, more than a dozen Jan. 6 insurgents say it was Trumps’ personal leadership that brought them to the Capitol steps. “I believed I was following former President Trump’s instructions,” Garret Miller said in a statement issued through his lawyer.

Harry Potter knew he had to kill Voldemort. The murder of Trump is a heinous thought or plot. But we need to know how to get around him and his army of creatures, and what he wants to foment and / or implement upon his return. We need to attract his followers from the Rabbit Hole. Experts tell us to approach them like we would a wild dog.

Source: Photo of Anastasiya Vragova from Pexels

Sit passively near him until he eats from your hand; cuddle to come to be petted; let him moan and bark while making sympathetic noises; and finally, bring him into the house where you can train him in exchange for a soft bed, tummy rubs, squeaky toys, and great food.

It makes me wish I was either a wild dog or a conspirator caught under someone’s wing.

“Do not think that you can dissuade them, warns Steven Hassan. Get into a strategic and interactive mode by building good relationships with them, asking them good questions and giving them time to respond before moving on. Tell them, share with me what you think is a really reputable article. I’ll read it and get back to you on it, if you agree to read something that I share with you. But the problem is, we both listen to each other respectfully.

Colin Dickey tells believers, I don’t know if you are right or wrong, but if you were right I would expect the following to happen My goal is usually to get believers to recognize internal contradictions so that the belief itself becomes more difficult to sustain. theories to their real-world counterparts, what becomes clear is how conspirators tend to view the world on a fairly abstract level. There is a deliberate lack of detail and specificity, as such detail will reveal inherent problems and contradictions with theory.

Pushing the users of Speaking Again in the mainstream media for surveillance, then throwing a rope in the Rabbit Hole and letting them come up with different explanations for what they believe is a civic duty. Turn them away from Donald Trump, who, like Voldemort, may be disappointed and defeated in his hope [to] Remember the banished giants. I will bring back to me all my devoted servants, and an army of creatures that all will share.

Our work awaits us. No one, including our toxic ex-president, can be silent.

