Congress calls for the end of the Modi tax on fuel

Calling the additional excise charge on fuel as the Modi tax, Congress on Saturday renewed its campaign against the government, demanding an immediate cut that would bring the price of gasoline down to nearly 67 per liter and diesel to 53 per liter. liter, according to the estimate of the parties. At a press conference, party spokesman Abhishek Singhvi criticized the Modi government for confusing clients by trying to shift responsibility onto state governments. Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman said that even if the Center drops excise taxes and ceases on fuel, there is no guarantee that states will not further increase VAT or state taxes, which does would make little difference to the end consumer. We demand the immediate withdrawal of the Modi tax of 23.87 and 28.37 per liter on gasoline and diesel, which has been increased by the Modi government since May 2014. I would like to stress that this has nothing to do with do with VAT or state taxes, which BJP tries to confuse people. I repeat, this is no favor, people deserve to be relieved in these difficult times of pandemic, said Singhvi. Mr. Singhvi said that the Modi government was the most Mehngi Sarkaar (expensive government), which heavily taxed the public. This arrogant government refuses to acknowledge people’s problems or give them any relief. He is only trying to “divide, deceive, deceive, distract and deceive,” he added. Read also: Immediately remove Modi tax on petroleum products: Congress In the past six years and nine months, the government has earned more than 21.5 lakh crores by imposing additional excise taxes on gasoline and diesel, he said. Referring to market prices, Mr Singhvi said in May 2014 that the international price of crude oil was $ 108 per barrel and gasoline was selling for 71.51 per liter in Delhi, while diesel was selling for at 57.28 per liter in Delhi. However, international crude oil prices as of today, February 25, 2021, are $ 65.70 per barrel, but the price of gasoline has risen to 91.17 per liter in Delhi as the diesel sells for 81.47 per liter in Delhi. Let me point out that crude oil is 39.2% cheaper but surprisingly gasoline and diesel are 27.5% and 42.2% more expensive, said the congressman. The price of a domestic gas cylinder has increased by 200 in the past three months. Over the past six years, the Modi Tax additional excise charge on the common consumer has been increased by 23.78 per liter on gasoline and 28.37 per liter on diesel, or 820% on diesel and 258% on gasoline. This government made more than 21.5 lakh crores by imposing additional excise taxes on gasoline and diesel, but the government removed all subsidies or under-recoupments on gasoline, diesel and LPG Mr. Singhvi said.

