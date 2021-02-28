All English households with school-going children offered COVID tests twice a week





FILE PHOTO: Little Stars Childcare nursery staff are participating in Staffordshire County Council’s pilot testing initiative to allow nurseries to test staff weekly, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID -19), in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, Great Britain February 15, 2021. REUTERS / Carl Recine LONDON (Reuters) – All households in England with school or university-aged children will be offered two rapid COVID-19 tests per person per week to support the government’s priority of getting young people back to class, announced Sunday the Ministry of Health. Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented a phased plan to end England’s latest COVID-19 lockdown, offering a cautious approach to try to prevent a return to the wholesale restrictions that have hampered the economy . He said the first stage would prioritize returning schools on March 8, when only minimal socialization outside would be allowed. The health ministry said rapid test kits would be available to be collected from Monday at more than 500 sites, or through workplace testing and local community testing services. High school and college students will be tested twice a week, receiving initial tests at school or college before moving on to home tests. Primary school children without symptoms will not be tested at school, but parents will be encouraged to test their children at home. We know that one in three people with COVID-19 have no symptoms, so targeted and regular testing will mean more positive cases will be excluded from schools and colleges, said Health Minister Matt Hancock. The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is declining, with 1 in 145 people infected in the week ending February 19, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Christina Fincher

