Donald Trump hid inheritance fraud for years, says Mary Trump





Donald Trump’s niece balks at former presidents’ claim that she waited too long to file her multi-million dollar fraud complaint against him, saying she would have filed a lawsuit sooner if he hadn’t not so well covered its tracks.

Mary Trump on Friday asked a judge to dismiss Donald Trumps’ petition to dismiss the lawsuit, which she brought in September against her uncle and siblings, Robert Trump and Maryanne Trump Barry. She claims they conspired to save tens of millions of dollars on her stake in the family business for decades after her father’s death and left them as her trustees.

The trial of the daughter of Donald Trumps’ late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., is one of many serious legal threats the former president faces as a private citizen. If the case in New York state court in Manhattan survives, it could be filed under oath by year-end or early 2022.

The fight may be based on the New York statute of limitations, which is two years from the time a victim discovered the fraud, or could have, with due diligence, discovered it. Donald Trump, Maryanne Trump and the estate of Robert Trump, who died in August, say their niece could have sued much sooner based on documents they handed over in other legal disputes, including a bitter battle judicial proceedings against the will of the family patriarchs in 1999.

But Mary Trump, a psychologist and author who wrote a damning, revealing book about the family last year, says she only discovered the alleged decades-old ploy until October 2018, when The New York Times reported. released a Pulitzer Prize-winning report on Donald Surpasses Finances. The documents handed over to Mary Trump in previous legal cases were unrelated to the alleged fraud or contained false information that could not have prevented it, she said.

Trump’s siblings cannot avoid being held accountable for their fraud just because they thought they’d gotten away with it years ago, Mary Trumps attorney Roberta Kaplan said in the Friday.

James Kiley, who represents Donald Trump and the Robert Trump estate, did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Maryanne Trump Barrys’ attorney Gary Freidman declined to comment.

Mary Trump argues that her uncles and aunt should not benefit from it in court just because they successfully cheated on her for years.

The offensive nature of the past behavior of defendants who stole tens of millions of dollars from their own niece may only be surpassed by the chutzpah of their current arguments for removal, Trump said.

The fraud was only discovered because three New York Times investigative reporters had access to information Mary did not and never could have, including tens of thousands of pages of documents and confidential invoices, as well as interviews with former Fred Trumps employees and advisers, according to Mary Trumps’ memoir.

