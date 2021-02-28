Police dismiss Jokowi’s Crowd Crowd legal report because …





The Indonesian National Police Headquarters explained the reasons why the authorities rejected the report presented against President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during a working visit to Maumere, Sikka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). The report, said Brigadier General Rusdi Hartono, head of the public information office of the Public Relations Division of the police headquarters, was not dismissed. However, after consulting with various parties, it was concluded that there was no violation of the crowd incident. “SPKT leader Bareskrim Polri concluded that there was no violation of the law in the incident, so he did not report. Police», Declared Rusdi during his confirmation, Saturday February 27, 2021. Also read: Listen closely, Jokowi at NTT is a job, if Rizieq is having a wedding party, record it! As stated previously, the crowd hundreds of people in Maumere, Sikka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) were filmed at the time President Jokowi present in the region. Suddenly, video of the crowd circulated and became a public conversation on Tuesday February 23, 2021. For this incident, the Community Anti-Injustice Coalition went to the National Police Criminal Investigation Building to report suspected violations of health protocols or health quarantine law. committed by President Jokowi on Thursday, February 25, 2021 However, his report was rejected. Not only that. The leadership of the Center for the Islamic Youth Movement (PP GPI) which reported President Joko Widodo and NTT Governor Viktor Laiskodat to the National Police Criminal Investigation Unit was also returned the next day, Friday. February 26, 2021, the report was also dismissed. “We went inside, reports are coming in but there is no firmness there. So basically our evidence has returned,” said PP’s head of law and human rights. GPI, Fery Dermawan of Bareskrim Polri. According to Fery, officers from the Integrated Police Services Center (SPKT) are not explicit about their reports. Therefore, he did not receive a receipt in the form of a Police Report Number (LP) from Bareskrim. “There is no LP number. I dare not say it was rejected, because when I asked for confirmation, was it rejected? Read also: NTT crowd, Ruhut Sitompul: a form of love for Jokowi

