Played in Daska





In the last two and a half years in power, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have lost catches and played without balls. But now it has been played perfectly in Daska. And that must have a lot of influence on the quality of Imran Khan’s leadership and his promise to clean up the dirty stable of Pakistani politics.

Because the momentous decision of the Pakistan Election Commission to overturn the NA-75 by-election and order a new constituency-wide poll on March 18 came amid considerable political turmoil, insufficient attention is granted. what Daska really means in the larger context of the evolution of democracy in Pakistan.

Our attention right now is confusedly divided. Senatorial elections are due to take place on Wednesday, with the conspiracy escalating. It could be a grim cloak and dagger affair. But there is also a big surprise on this front. All the candidates for the Punjab Senate were elected without opposition on Thursday. This means that there will be no ballot for the 11 seats in the Punjab Senate on March 3.

How did it go, given all the fuss over the likelihood of lawmakers selling their votes in the event of a secret ballot? Where does this amicable and bloodless settlement between overly bellicose political opponents come from? Observers give the credit to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of the PML-Q, who is also the chairman of the Punjab assembly. In a clean split, five seats went to PTI, five to PML-N and one to PML-Q.

However, the decisive battle must be fought in the National Assembly where Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh is opposed to former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani. On paper, of course, the PTI and its allies are in the majority in the House. But the opposition is betting on the defections of the ruling alliance. There is certainly a good measure of disaffection within the PTI and Hafeez Shaikh is potentially not a good candidate.

A shock victory for the opposition in Islamabad would instantly upset the political appalling and the stage would be set for a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Even otherwise, the month of March promises turbulent political activity and after the Senate elections, the opposition will begin to mobilize support for their long march which is due to start on March 26. Moreover, the re-election of Daska on March 18, according to the outcome of the PTI appeal against the decision of the Pakistan Supreme Court Election Commission, can only generate much heat.

Meanwhile, the after-effects of the electoral commissions’ action on the February 19 Daska by-election will continue to be felt. Here is an event which must weigh heavily on the consciousness of ITPs. We have witnessed the sad spectacle of a party so boastful of its sense of justice and integrity falling truly out of favor.

Essentially, the brief order read by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja stated that the by-election was not conducted in an honest, fair, equitable and transparent manner. Since the PTI governs the Punjab, it will be held responsible for the alleged act of rigging. The mainstream media had broadcast numerous images on election day to substantiate this accusation.

In addition to the shooting and the death of two people, there was this mysterious disappearance of twenty presidents for several hours and an alleged tampering with the results. It was mainly on this basis that the formation of five CEC members accepted the plea of ​​candidate PML-N and ordered a new ballot. Measures were also announced against senior administration officials and police stationed in the constituency.

An indication of this exceptional verdict was available in the press release of the electoral commissions published the day after the election on February 19, when the two parties claimed victory. It was truly an unusual statement that made the disappearance of presidents public, with ballot bags. The PCE, while suspending the announcement of unofficial results, had expressed concern that the results had been compromised.

A more surprising revelation was that the CEC attempted to contact the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner to report the missing officers, but did not do so.

That the PTI is apparently caught red handed in this attempt to steal a by-election is truly a tragedy as it betrays the trust of so many citizens of this country who had restored their trust in the leadership of Imran Khan. There may still be an argument that Imran Khan himself was not part of this scheme, but he must own the acts of his party. In addition, there is no allusion to any damage control on his part and he approved of the challenge to the Election Commission decision.

We must honestly recognize the role Imran Khan played in Pakistani politics. He has long personified the dream of a new Pakistan. A milestone was his rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on October 30, 2011. He embodied a national awakening not so much at mass as at the middle class level.

Let us take as a measure of Pakistani electoral politics that the Imrans party did not do so well in 2013 and its victory in 2018 was marred by the induction of elections and the support of powerful elements. Yet the dream has survived in many hearts, and even the dismal performance of potential ITPs has not completely extinguished the flame.

Now, with the moral debacle that took place in the fog of Daska, one could write the obituary of a particular political ideal. It wouldn’t matter much if Imran Khan survives the onslaught that is mounted by the combined opposition and ends his term or even wins another term. It is no longer the hope it once was.

At the same time, politics in Pakistan are embarked on another journey. There is a battle of narratives that must be won or lost by those who still cherish hope for the future of the Pakistani people.

The writer is a seasoned journalist.

E-mail: [email protected]

