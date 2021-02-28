CHINA Beijing loses 35 million workers by 2025





An economic and social time bomb. In the same period, there will be more than 300 million retirees while the working population paying their pensions is shrinking. The government will raise the retirement age. Local leaders are calling for the abolition of limits on the number of children per couple.

Beijing (AsiaNews) – Within five years, China will lose 35 million working-age adults, which is slightly more than the total population of a country like Saudi Arabia: the decline that does not has not stopped since 2012. The data was revealed yesterday at a press conference by Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Security You Jun. In total, at the end of 2025, Chinese over 60, and therefore of retirement age, will exceed 300 million: more than 20% of the population. According to calculations by the United Nations, Beijing is unlikely to reverse this trend: over the next 30 years, China’s working-age population will decline by 200 million; the country will end up with 300 million more retirees and fewer workers who will be able to pay their pensions: an economic and social time bomb. The economic reforms of the past 40 years have raised the life expectancy of the Chinese to 77.3 years in 2019 (80 years in urban centers). Compared to major global economies, where people retire around age 65, the threshold in China is much lower: between 50 and 60, limits that date back to the 1950s. In an attempt to avoid the implosion of the pension system, You Jun announced that the government would raise the retirement age. The measure will be contained in the next five-year plan (2021-2025), which will be formally approved by the National People’s Congress at its annual session in March.. With an economy slowing down, however, the decision does not promote the entry of young people into the world of work, especially the many recent graduates. Some of the Chinese leaders are calling for a solution to the pension problem by removing the limits on the number of children per couple. The demand comes mainly from the leaders of the provinces with the lowest fertility rate: Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang. After 35 years of “one child” policy, since 2015, each couple is allowed to have two children. In 2016, births first increased, but then steadily declined. According to the Ministry of Public Security, in 2020, there were 10.03 million newborns: the previous year, there were 11.79 million. The figure is partial and concerns families registered in the “hukou” system, which links access to social benefits to the place of official residence. The National Bureau of Statistics will publish the official fertility rate in April, at the end of the national census. According to several observers, it will be difficult to change the demographic course in China. This will jeopardize Xi Jinping’s business plans. The Chinese president aims to double the country’s GDP and per capita income by 2035, and overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy in 10 years.







