NTT DPRD chief said the crowd in Maumere had a spontaneous reaction





The crowd in Maumere was not regulated, but a spontaneous reaction from locals Kupang (ANTARA) – Head of the Regional Council of People’s Representatives (DPRD) of East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Emilia Nomleni assessed that the crowd that occurred in the town of Maumere, Sikka Regency was a spontaneous reaction from locals which proved the desire and love of the people of NTT for the figure of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “The crowd in Maumere during President Joko Widodo’s visit a few days ago was not regulated, but because of the spontaneous reaction of local residents who longed for the presence of a head of state,” said he declared, Saturday in Kupang, about the controversy of the crowds in the city of Maumere during the visit The work of President Jokowi in the region, to inaugurate the Napung Gete dam on Tuesday (23/2). According to him, President Jokowi’s visit to the region is something that locals look forward to, especially as his arrival has been postponed twice. For the people of Maumere and Sumba, from southwest Sumba, west Sumba and central Sumba, the arrival of a country leader like President Jokowi is one thing to be aware of. proud. “We understand the condition of society with the presence of COVID-19, but of course the President with the presence of COVID-19, it is impossible to stop working or just sit still, because there is a lot of work. to be done before performing his duties, ”he also declared. The PDIP politician added that residents of both regions certainly understood the current COVID-19 situation, but only because of the craving for the presence of a head of state, of course, this could not be stopped. The people of that region certainly felt that the moment of the President’s presence would never be repeated, so times like this should not be missed. NTT DPRD vice chairman Inche Sayunna said the mob incident in Maumere, as well as several videos in Sumba showing Paspampres members who fell as a result of the push by the women, was beyond the suspicion of security forces. “The incident was in fact the spontaneity of the residents beyond the expectations of the authorities. From the videos circulating, we can see for ourselves how the security forces cannot stop the residents eager to see the president. Joko Widodo in person, ”he said. Golkar’s politician added that talking about health protocol protocols violated him. However, according to him, everyone must see the context in which the crowd did not arrive on purpose. “So there is no one who is mobilizing for the crowd and of course it is not the fault of the regional government or its apparatus for not being able to regulate the citizens, but this is due to the spontaneity of the inhabitants”, he said again.

