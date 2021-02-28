Geraldo Rivera urges Donald Trump to apologize for deeply troubling management of Capitol Riot





Polar bears have captured artists’ imaginations for centuries, but what they symbolize has changed over time

Giant predators posed a deadly danger to early European Arctic explorers. Chris Hellier / Corbis Historical via Getty Images Polar bears have long held plastic artists in their grip. Over time, the mythologies surrounding these extraordinary animals have evolved, as has the way artists have portrayed them in their work. Reflecting a deeply respectful, even symbiotic, relationship between human beings and the natural world, the polar bear likenesses made within Indigenous communities for thousands of years have long conveyed the awesome power of these mighty animals. Illustration of an actual polar bear attack on Dutch explorers in 1596. Hand-colored engraving by Johann Theodor de Bry Overlooking European adversaries in early 17th century engravings, or alternately testifying to the majestic and menacing whalers depicted in print and painting, they testified to the expansion of empires and the commercial interests of Western powers determined to exercise domination over new territories. Conveying the bond of a resilient mother and her baby in a 21st century photograph, they allude to the fragility of a changing climate. While polar bears can hover on the brink of invisibility under the right conditions, they have left an indelible mark on the imaginations of image makers from many eras and regions. Their changing meaning in the context of Western art intrigues me from my perch at Bowdoin College in Maine, whose mascot happens to be the polar bear. As co-director of the College of Art Museum, Ive helped expand our collection of polar bear pieces and I became fascinated by these animals that hold the public. An early 17th-century Dutch artist captured the fascination and terror aroused by polar bears among European hunters and explorers. Johann Theodor de Bry, copperplate engraving, ca. 1601., CC BY-ND Exploration, Empire and Polar Bears The effigies and sculptures created 2,500 years ago in indigenous Paleo-Eskimo communities reflect a sense of deep interconnection between people and bears, with cosmological significance and spiritual. Westerners first encountered polar bears over a millennium ago when northern explorers advanced into the Arctic. Unlike indigenous depictions of the bear, in the 15th century, Western artists positioned humans in opposition to these formidable hunters as they adorned maps and explorers wrote tales. Even Shakespeare can leave a legacy of fascination with polar bears for the Elizabethan audience. In a scene from The Winters Tale, a bear chases the character Antigonus from the scene. Historians have suggested that this dramatic outing could have been inspired by one of the living polar bears housed near the Globe Theater in the London Paris Garden. 17th-century Dutch whalers dominate the natural arctic landscape, subduing even restless polar bears. Abraham Storck, “Whaling Grounds in the Arctic Ocean”, Rijksmuseum With the rise of European exploration and exploitation, the cultural heritage of the polar bear quickly spread among European nations and their forefathers. colonial posts. The bears identified with political and technological prowess and a triumphant march into the future. Groups of these giants are called celebrations, and their images in art tended to celebrate the raw forces of Western modernity. They appeared in the decorative arts, including a 19th century silver Gorham ice cream bowl, ostensibly marking the US acquisition of Alaska territory from the Russians in 1867. Fierce and menacing polar bears ascend the guard over the frozen treasure inside the ship, simultaneously celebrating North American success in the ice cream industry. Prominent polar bear sculptures by Alexander Phimister Proctor at the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago linked the United States to the far north. Placed on a pedestrian bridge, the attitude of the bear head held high, powerful, taking its bearings as if to move forward, reflected the optimism of the nation in the golden age at the dawn of the twentieth century. The polar bear also became a symbol of the conquest of the North Pole by American explorers in 1909. Despite the controversy, Robert E. Peary was eventually credited with reaching it. Pants created from polar bear fur, which Peary described as nearly indestructible cold-proof, helped make the feat possible. As a result of this accomplishment, the polar bear became a popular college mascot with Pearys alma mater and my home institution, Bowdoin College leading the way. A transformed icon But if the polar bear flourished until the mid-1900s as a sign of human power and the successful mastery of opposing forces, this symbolic association evaporated during the last 20th century. Today’s polar bears are more closely linked to the demise of the Western mythical belief in conquest and domination. The drawings of pop artists such as John Wesley and Andy Warhol mark this change in perception. John Wesleys’ drawing contains a number of polar bears, with a gloomy mood. John Wesley, “Polar Bears”, 1970, graphite on tracing paper. Purchase of museum, acquired thanks to the generosity of Eric Silverman 85 and an anonymous donor. In 1970, Wesley drew polar bears, depicting the entwined bodies of polar bears enjoying peaceful sleep. That same year, an international cohort of scientists published their finding that the bear had a good chance of surviving extinction if people worked together to protect it. Oddly enough, the artist-drawn interpretations of the great polar bear seem to echo the illustration included in the press release issued by the US Department of the Interior announcing this discovery. But Wesleys’ drawing asks questions about the fate of the still creatures it represents: is this celebration in fact a tragedy? Andy Warhols Polar Bear (1983) struts on paper. Probably inspired by the 10th anniversary of the American Endangered Species Act, the design highlights the bear’s very fragility. Its composition uses the white of the paper to evoke the coats of animals and its polar environment, suggesting the imminent possibility of their collapse into nonexistence. It would take another quarter of a century for the polar bear to be listed as endangered, in 2008. Time magazine cover helped solidify the iconography of a polar bear struggling in a molten arctic. At the start of the 21st century, images of the animal, as on seemingly shrinking pack ice, frequently associated it with catastrophic climate change and endangerment of the species itself, as noted by l art historian Nicholas Mirzoeff. Despite, or perhaps because of their association with extinction, the polar bear’s appeal does not appear to have intensified. A curious reflection of this celebrity comes in the form of endearing anthropomorphic representations of these wild creatures offering consumer products like Coca-Cola. But what are the implications of the polar bear’s merger with humans today? Climate activists have adopted the iconography of the polar bear because of their precarious habitat status in a warming world. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images The question has special resonance as people reflect on the fragility of our own species amid a global pandemic that has already claimed millions of lives. As we envision new strategies to promote healing, including science and social and political policy, there may still be something to be learned from these exceptionally adaptable creatures, at home on solid ground and in water. . As people consider the broader implications of this current human crisis and envision a lasting commitment to promoting global health, could there be room to hope that the polar bear could eventually become a new icon, this? period of resilience and recovery? On the occasion of the 10th International Polar Bear Day, I will reflect on what the enduring and ever-changing sway of this magnetic mammal could mean for future artists. [Youre smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversations authors and editors. As we envision new strategies to promote healing, including science and social and political policy, there may still be something to be learned from these exceptionally adaptable creatures, at home on solid ground and in water. . As people consider the broader implications of this current human crisis and envision a lasting commitment to promoting global health, could there be room to hope that the polar bear could eventually become a new icon, this? period of resilience and recovery? On the occasion of the 10th International Polar Bear Day, I will reflect on what the enduring and ever-changing sway of this magnetic mammal could mean for future artists.

