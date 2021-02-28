The day is not far off when Imran will have to answer: Hamza





LAHORE: After spending 20 months in prison for money laundering, Hamza Shahbaz, leader of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was released on bail here on Saturday.

PML-N central leader Maryam Nawaz, along with other party leaders including Pervaiz Rashid, Marryum Aurangzeb, Ata Tarar, greeted Hamza Shahbaz at the prison gate.

A large number of PML-N workers and local leaders were also present outside the prison. The workers greeted their leader by dancing to drumbeats and festive songs. The party had established several reception camps on Hamza Shahbaz’s road, from the prison to his home in Model Town. Each camp was filled with jubilant party workers, who blocked the road when the Hamzas caravan came near them. They also poured rose petals on their rulers, especially Hamza Shahbaz.

Hamza’s release orders were issued by responsible judge Akmal Khan after checking the bonds posted by the PML-N leader.

Hamza, while speaking to party workers after his release, said the government failed to prove a penny corruption against him and other PML-N leaders while he was in power for three years and despite being kept in prison for 20 months.

He said incompetent leaders destroyed the country. “The day is not far off when those who talk about the state of Medina will have to give answers,” he said. Those who have asked Broadsheet for a commission are free, while those who have saved billions of rupees from the treasury are faced with NAB business. Hamza regretted, adding that government officials were lying to the people that they had evidence against the opposition leaders. “If they had had proof, I would not have been released from prison,” he added.

Previously, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz arrived outside Kot Lakhpat prison where she received her cousin. Maryam got into Hamza Shahbaz’s car instead of using her own vehicle and arrived at reception. Hamza Shahbaz’s car was driven by Ataullah Tarar while Marryum Aurangzeb was also seated in the same car. Maryam Nawaz also shared her selfie with Hamza Shahbaz on her Twitter account.

Before leaving prison, the opposition leader in the Punjabi Assembly met his father and PML-N chairman Shahbaz Sharif, who is also in the same prison.

Party sources said Shahbaz Sharif congratulated his son on his release on bail. Members of the Sharif family also reached Kot Lakhpat prison. Sources said that Hamza Shahbaz’s wife Rabia, sister Javeriya, Shahbaz’s sister Sharif Kausar, wife Tehmina Durrani, nephew Yusuf Abbas, Maria Yusuf and Saira Yusuf and Mian Waqar arrived at the prison and met Hamza Shahbaz and congratulated him.

Previously, leaving Jati Umrah in prison, Maryam said Imran Khan came to government through a conspiracy, but had no chance of returning to power.

Responding to a question, she said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would begin preparations for the proposed long march soon, but it looks like the government may not stay in place until the long march.

The electoral deposit of the PTI candidate in Daska will be forfeited if the re-election takes place and that is why the government is trying to block the PCE’s decision, she said.

Dismissing the impression that there were differences in the party, Maryam said: We will do more for the party together.

She claimed that even the PTI members no longer liked the PTI and that they would not support their party in the Senate elections. She claimed that Imran Khan’s performance also affected his vote bank. Voting Imran Khan again is like supporting a voice thief, she said, adding that once Imran Khan conspired to come to power, there was no chance it would happen again.

Maryam said the PTI assembly members were also looking for safe passageways for themselves and that the PTI was facing rebellion in every province. She said that despite the rigging, the government could not win the Daska election.

She said the Daskas constituency told the whole truth about how the PTI stole the elections in 2018. The government is challenging the Election Commission re-election decision in Daska because it fears officers involved in the election. rigging open their mouths and say the names of their masters, she said, adding that all efforts were therefore being made to stop the decision of the Election Commission.

Hamza Shahbaz’s daughter turned 20 months old, but he was serving his sentence, Maryam said and tweeted that today Hamza Shahbaz will meet her daughter.

Marryum Aurangzeb, while expressing gratitude for the release of Hamza Shahbaz, congratulated the nation and said that God willing, the nation will also soon be freed from the imprisonment of voice thieves.

Hamza Shahbaz faces Imran Khan’s worst political revenge with courage and bravery, she added.

She said Hamza has become a symbol of resistance against political revenge and the NAB-Niazi link. Twenty months have passed but no evidence of corruption could be found against Hamza Shahbaz, she said, adding that the NAB-Niazi link against Hamza Shahbaz could be remembered in history as a dark chapter in the political revenge.

She said people were suffering from inflation, rising prices, unemployment, high prices for flour, sugar, electricity, gas and medicine while the rulers looted them.

