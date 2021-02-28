Boris Johnson meets with Nigerian pastor and other church leaders about COVID vaccination





Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, met with leaders of churches and communities, including Sola Fola-Alade, a Nigerian pastor based in the United Kingdom, to discuss vaccination against COVID-19. The British Prime Minister posted on Saturday an excerpt from the meeting, which was held at The Tab Church in London, Lewisham, on his official Twitter account. Hi folks, I am here at the tab. I’ve told some pastors about the incredible work they do to encourage uptake of vaccinations, Johnson said in the video. Speaking at the meeting with Prime Minister Fola-Alade, who is the senior pastor of Liberty Church, London, said that as a doctor he understands people’s fears about the rapid development of vaccines. Not only am I pastor of a church, but I am also a doctor by training. I understand people’s fears and concerns about the speed of vaccine development, and the things that are out there regarding how vaccines have been developed, he said. This week, I met with church and community leaders in Lewisham to discuss the adoption of the COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/a3Gb6WsBD0 – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 27, 2021 In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, Fola-Alade advised people to beware of misinformation about the vaccine. Although people have valid fears and questions about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, however, we must be careful of misinformation and examine the facts and make our decisions based on objective facts and not myths, a- he writes. Although people have valid fears and questions about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, however, we need to beware of misinformation and examine the facts and make our decisions based on objective facts, not myths. https://t.co/aWmcZKljio – Sola Fola-Alade (@DrImpact_) February 27, 2021 The UK, which is the fifth country with the most confirmed infections in the world, started vaccinations in December after approving the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for public use.







