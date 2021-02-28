



Turkish group linked to al-Qaeda expands network in Nepal: report A charity group linked to Turkey’s al-Qaeda worked with Islamai Sangh Nepal (ISN), which is under the scanning of Indian intelligence agencies for allegedly providing a sanctuary for terrorists, to expand its logistics hub for the networks jihadists, according to a survey. by Nordic Monitor. The Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humtarian Relief or IHH has carried out several projects in Nepal, particularly in areas close to the Indian border, in order to broaden the base of support within the country’s Muslim minority community and to expand logistics operations in support of global jihadist networks. . The main facilitator for the establishment of the IHH in the Himalayan country was the ISN, which received funding directly from Turkey to finance various projects. The IHH was named in United Nations Security Council documents and investigated for running a line of support for armed terrorist groups in Syria. The IHH is known as a tool of the Turkish intelligence agency MIT and was supported by the government of Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who granted the organization special privileges for fundraising. The activities of the IHH are focused on several provinces of Nepal, in particular in Province No.1, Province No.2 and Province of Lumbini. He created mosques, madrasas, orphanages and Islamic centers in several cities, including the capital Kathmandu. It seems that the IHH was particularly interested in places like Sunsari which are close to the Indian border. Islami Sangh Nepal (ISN), an organization based in Kathmandu, has come under scanners by Indian intelligence agencies for allegedly providing sanctuary to fleeing Indian terrorists in 2018. ISN’s link with radical Islamists in Turkey is not limited only to the IHH. He was also listed as a member of an organization called the Union of NGOs of the Islamic World (Islam Dunyasi Sivil Toplum Kuruluslari Birligi, or IDSB), a front team for the Turkish paramilitary group SADAT. Turkish government development agency TIKA is also one of the sponsors of ISN’s activities in Nepal. Ali Fuat Yilmazer, former head of the Turkish police intelligence section specializing in radical religious groups, testified in court on August 16, 2016 that “IHH campaigns are designed to provide aid to jihadists engaged in the terrorism in the world and provide medical aid, funding, logistics and human resources for jihadists. ” (With ANI entries) Disclaimer: This post was automatically posted from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor

