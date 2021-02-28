A realistic reset of US-Saudi relations by Richard Haass

The administration of President Joe Bidens appears determined to separate America’s relationship with the Kingdom from the relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. But this separation will probably prove to be impossible to maintain.

NEW YORK The report published on Friday by the U.S. intelligence community on the murder of Saudi journalist and U.S. permanent resident Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, largely confirms what we already knew. The operation to capture or kill Khashoggi was endorsed by Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and in many ways already the most powerful person in the kingdom. MBS, as he is widely known, wanted Khashoggi dead, both to get rid of a frightening critic and to intimidate other potential critics of his reign.

We are unlikely to find a smoking gun, but MBS’s fingerprints are everywhere killing Khashoggis. It is not only abundant photographic and communication evidence indicating that it was carried out by relatives of the crown prince. There is also the simple reality that nothing of significant political magnitude is happening in Saudi Arabia without the permission of the MBS.

The administration of former President Donald Trumps looked the other way at the time, as it often did in the face of gross human rights violations. Moreover, Trump wanted to avoid a break with MBS, whose anti-Iranian policies were appreciated and which was seen as essential to his government’s willingness to buy arms from American manufacturers.

President Joe Bidens’ administration is different. It has already distanced the United States from its involvement in Saudi military operations in Yemen. And human rights are central to his approach to the world. The fact that Biden did not communicate directly with MBS and instead called out sick King Salman this week, underscores Bidens’ desire to separate the American relationship with the Kingdom from the relationship with the Crown Prince.

But this separation will probably prove to be impossible to maintain. The United States is unable to prevent his ascension to the throne upon the death of his father. Any attempt in this direction would almost certainly fail, thus provoking a nationalist reaction, causing internal instability, or both. And the point is, the United States has plenty of reasons to maintain a working relationship with someone who will likely rule for decades a country essential to setting global energy prices, containing Iran, thwarting terrorism, and , if they choose to do so, promote peace in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia isn’t the only country in the world where the United States faces a faulty leader. The Biden administration has just signed an important nuclear arms control deal with Russia, even though President Vladimir Putin tried to kill and has now jailed his main political rival. The main difference between him and the Saudi Crown Prince in this case is their skill at taking down opponents.

Or consider China. Officials in the Biden administration accused the Chinese government of committing genocide against the Uyghur minority. If so, they accuse Chinese President Xi Jinping of genocide, as there is no way what is happening in Xinjiang province will happen without his approval. Still, Biden spoke with Xi recently and is sure to meet with him regularly to discuss North Korea, trade, climate change, and more.

Do not mistake yourself. Biden is not wrong to make deals with Putin and Xi. The strategic and economic interests of the United States demand it, and the ability of the Americas to influence the behavior of Russians and Chinese at home is limited. The United States can and should criticize and sanction, but it would be reckless and doomed to hold the entire bilateral relationship with Russia or China hostage to its domestic politics. Foreign policy is not about pointing out virtue; it’s about advancing interests. Prioritization and compartmentalisation are essential.

In the case of MBS, such realism could lead to opportunities. The promise of meetings with officials in the Biden administration should be traded for a firm commitment never to target a political opponent in this way again and to free jailed human rights defenders.

Bringing the Saudis into diplomacy could preserve the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The United Arab Emirates only agreed to normalize relations with Israel when the latter agreed not to annex the occupied Palestinian territory for at least three years. MBS is said to be ready to build bridges with Israel, but his father is not, and much of the Saudi population might resist. Even an Israeli government determined to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied territories might find it difficult to resist their restriction in exchange for peace and diplomatic relations with the Kingdom.

It should be a long time before the now publicly displayed MBS is invited to the United States, let alone to visit the Oval Office. But refusing to deal with him is not the answer. Pragmatic and conditional relations with him could bring protection and freedom to many Saudis, allow collaboration to obstruct Iran’s nuclear ambitions, end the war in Yemen, and advance prospects for Israeli-Palestinian peace. None of this would bring Khashoggi back to life, but it would give extra meaning to his death.