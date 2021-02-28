A long walk may not be necessary: ​​Maryam – Pakistan





LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday hinted at the possibility that the long march of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), slated for next month to oust the Imran Khan government, may not happen after all .

The long march may not be necessary, the PML-N leader said in response to a question of whether the PDM’s long march would end before moving past the PML-Ns stronghold of Gujranwala.

She was speaking to reporters here on Saturday before receiving her cousin Hamza Shehbaz, who was released from Kot Lakhpat prison on bail after spending 20 months in prison in a money laundering case instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) .

Previously, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chairman of the opposition PDM alliance, announced that the long march on Islamabad would be held from March 26 to overthrow the government.

Freed from prison on bail, Hamza says no corruption charges have been laid against Sharif family

Ms Nawaz, however, did not explain why the walk may not be necessary. But, she said people were fully prepared for it.

Responding to a question about the PML-N’s collaboration with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Senate polls in Punjab, where all 11 candidates were elected unopposed, she said: Better you weren’t asking me about that.

Five Senate seats went to the PTI and PML-N each and one to the PML-Q, an ally of the ruling party.

A source close to her said Ms Nawaz was not happy with her party’s decision to go to an unopposed senatorial election in the Punjab. Ms. Nawaz wanted the Punjab election on March 3 to reveal the cracks within the PTI. She believes that thanks to an unopposed election, the opposition brought relief to Imran Khan, the source said.

The PTI credited PML-Q main leader and Punjabi Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for shifting a consensus between the ruling party and the opposition PML-N and PPP for their senators to be elected according to their number to the Punjab Assembly.

There was no rigging, no quarrel, no quarrels. The Senate polls were successfully conducted in the Punjab. Another successful round of the Pakistan Muslim League for Democracy Building, PML-Q MP Moonis Elahi tweeted.

Critic of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz said that only one constituency (NA-75) denounced the theft of Imran Khan. He used to talk about free and fair elections and arbitrators. In this poll, the referee was kidnapped and even then he [Imran Khan] did not win this election.

Ms Nawaz hoped disgruntled PTI members would vote for PDM candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani for a Senate seat in Islamabad against Hafeez Sheikh. Imran Khan was last selected by rigging, but in the future he doesn’t stand a chance and lawmakers in his parties know it. Therefore, some of them will not vote for the PTI candidate, she said.

Asked about her cousin Hamza Shehbaz’s role in the PML-N, Ms Nawaz said: Hamza has worked tirelessly for the party. We both help each other. Whatever duty the party gives us, we will.

A good number of PML-N workers gathered in front of Kot Lakhpat prison to receive the opposition leader in the Punjabi Assembly. Upon his release, Mr. Hamza and Ms. Nawaz led a rally of party workers towards the Sharifs Model Town residence. On several occasions he also addressed the accused party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hamza said: No corruption has been established against me, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Ahsan Iqbal. This government has not launched a single development project for about three years.

He said the opposition could not sit with the vote, sugar and flour thieves, adding that the government had made the life of the common man miserable.

PML-N Information Secretary Marryum Aurangzeb said the opposition leader braved 20 months of illegal imprisonment and responded to Imran Khan’s political victimization with courage and resilience. She said that Mr. Hamza had become a symbol of defiance against persecution by the unholy NAB-Niazi alliance.

The former information minister said: The PTI could not prove a single penny of corruption by Hamza even after exhaustive abuse of power, unlawful detention, mental torture, smear campaign and unconstitutional treatment . The role of the NAB-Niazi alliance will always be cited as one of the darkest chapters in history.

On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court granted bail to Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case. Mr Hamza had applied for bail mainly on the grounds of undue delay in concluding the trial process after the Supreme Court denied him relief and ordered him to apply to the High Court on new grounds.

Posted in Dawn, February 28, 2021

