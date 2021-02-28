President Jokowi issues presidential regulation on alcohol trade, learn about alcohol history from Milo Papua





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Regulation No. 10 of 2021 regarding the area of ​​investor affairs. President Jokowi signed the settlement on February 2, 2021. The third attachment number 31 lists the liquor industry or You look contain alcohol specifically in Bali, east of Nusa Tenggara, north of Sulawesi and Papua. “For further investment in the liquor industry, this can be done in Bali, east of Nusa Tenggara, north Sulawesi and Papua with due respect for local culture and wisdom,” it says in the attachment to Presidential Regulation number 10 of 2021. If the investment takes place outside the region, the head of the investment coordination board or BKPM on the basis of the recommendation of the governor must obtain such appointment. Apart from government policies regarding business investment including the manufacture of alcoholic beverages or liquor in Papua, this region has its own story on how people know it alcoholic drink to alcohol as a fraternal drink. Hari Suroto, a researcher at the Papua Archeology Center, said alcohol or alcohol has been around in Papua since prehistoric times. Quoting Peter Bellwood from Australian National University in the book Man Conquest of the Pacific: The Prehistory of South East Asia and Oceania (1978), there were Austronesian speaking people from Asia who came to the coast of Papua there is about 3000 years old. “They are the ones who introduce alcoholic beverages and provide knowledge on how to make alcoholic beverages from palms, nipahs or coconut palms,” Hari Suroto told Tempo on Sunday February 28, 2021. The tribes of Papua have different names. , meanings and customs. The Maybrat tribe in Ayamaru, West Papua, used to drink alcohol or in the local language, it is called ara dju. The Maybrats drink wine at parties or when there are guests. The Arak made by the MayBrat tribe comes from harvested palm trees. Residents of the northern Danau Ayamaru region, Maybrat Regency, West Papua, call arak with the term djy or tuwoq. “It comes from the Malay language, tuwak,” Hari Suroto said. While the Tehit tribe in Teminabuan, Sorong, West Papua has a sagero which is a brotherhood drink. The Sagero drink comes from exploited palm trees. There is also the Sentani tribe in Waena, Jayapura, who drink tuak or sagero extracted from coconut palms. It’s different at Nabire, the local liquor or the liquor is made from palm sap. In Nabire, this drink is known as boho. Alcohol from the sap of palm, coconut or nipah trees in Papua is known as milo or local liqueur. While oplosan is called boplas or plastic bottle drinks. If earlier was the history of traditional alcohol Papua, there is also a line of modern alcoholic beverages which was introduced by American, Dutch and Australian troops during the Pacific War in 1944. At that time Jayapura or Hollandia made it Base G, the headquarters of the military command from the Southwest Pacific region. . There are nine shipyards, military installations, a hospital, a warehouse, shops and of course places of entertainment. Hari Suroto, who is also a lecturer in archeology at Cendrawasih University in Papua, continued that their enemy was the Japanese troops who brought their own alcohol, known as sake. Also read:

