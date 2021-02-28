When Imran Khan was speechless – almost | Print edition





There are many comments on Sri Lanka. The latest to go around is that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was treated rather badly when his due speech in parliament was canceled.

It looks like the pandemic is the reason for the late cancellation, as if the pandemic has suddenly enveloped Sri Lanka and we on the Resplendent Island were unaware of its existence.

There are many things our leaders are not aware of. They would admit it themselves. But the Covid pandemic certainly cannot be one of them. After all, we rejoiced at the early successes that we seem to have had in the early days.

So suddenly the Covid Spring about three days before he arrives and with many in Sri Lanka hoping to hear him speak as the leader of Pakistan is missing out on this opportunity.

We know that it was the Pakistani leader who asked for the opportunity to address Parliament. It has been a long time since Imran, a very popular and charismatic cricketer, visited Sri Lanka. It was the only chance to see him even on TV

It would not be surprising if we were told that the ongoing pandemic would prove an impediment to any arrangement for a speech in parliament as if Imran Khan intended to emulate our filibuster Dr W. Dahanayake and delay the work. for many hours. without withering, unlike some formidable stands.

The story I hear from some is that it was more than a pandemic that put Prime Minister Khan in midair so to speak. Some were worried about what Imran Khan might say. In recent days, he has spoken about human rights, media freedom and other unsavory issues that are not hoppers for everyone.

These days, when there is a lot of talk, debate and, in some countries, street fighting, over whether Muslim victims of Covid should be compulsorily cremated to death or be entitled to customary religious rights. and if it is dangerous for the health of others.

In addition, there in Geneva, Sri Lanka barricades the slots, expecting such missiles to fly into the laager. So perhaps some have been advised that we could do without a speech in Parliament.

But when you first consider the idea of ​​a speech in parliament and then stumble upon it for whatever reason, there are those who would suspect other causes for the event’s cancellation and the word spreads with more reasons.

Imran Khan, like the good gentleman of Oxford University and an even better cricketer, could have had a brave face. This is how it should be. Diplomacy sometimes calls for sacrifices, especially at the highest levels. But even if his face says one thing, we must not forget that the request to address Parliament came from the Prime Minister who was coming to Colombo for the first time as the leader of his country.

I might be wrong here, but I think the last time Imran Khan came to Sri Lanka was for a series of matches in 1975 (it was around this time but I can’t be sure) when the Pakistan team was led by Imtikab Alam.

Our rules, like some of our laws, are made on the foot, so that when you wake up in the morning some laws are as bright and thin as copper against the sound of silence.

Now that we are talking about Imran Khan and the 1975 (or was it 1976?) Pakistan tour to Sri Lanka and how certain incidents on the playground in Colombo sparked criticism from the anti-Pakistani media like never before.

Major newspapers had sharp criticisms of Pakistani behavior on the pitch and contested rulings by referees etc. splashed everywhere. Unusually for the Daily News at the time, he had a scathing and punchy front page comment. It was a huge ho ha in the media, including the live radio commentary being critical like never before.

I was editor of the Sunday Observer then, but I also wrote for the Pakistan Times and Morning News in Karachi. My newsletters to both newspapers had been read by Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He really hit the ceiling according to my informants. There was a line in my first report that prompted Prime Minister Bhutto to ask his officials to recall the entire cricket team.

Mr. Bhutto had come to Sri Lanka for a visit a few months earlier and it had gone well. Following the dispute in Colombo by the Pakistani side which challenges decisions and challenges other decisions and even taunts spectators, I wrote in the two Pakistani newspapers: All the goodwill created by Prime Minister Bhutto during his recent visit to Sri Lanka was dispelled yesterday by the Pakistani cricketers.

Bhutto was determined to immediately recall the whole team and gave orders. Meanwhile, Maithripala Senanayake, who was acting as Prime Minister in Ms Bandaranaike’s absence abroad, met with Sports Minister KB Ratnayake and Sports Ministry Secretary Lionel Madugalle on how to appeal to Bhutto to let his team continue the tour.

I had designated four players as the most unruly. I don’t remember all four but two of them were fast bowler Sarfaz Nawas and Javed Miandad and, maybe, Captain Imtikab Alam if I had the correct names and spelling.

The Sri Lankan side was trying to save the tour and the Pakistanis their reputation. Calls flew between the two countries and Prime Minister Bhuttos’ temper slowly calmed down. At one point, Bhutto ordered that the four cricketers named in the report be brought back.

The Sri Lankan troika has again started discussions. They would make another call to Mr. Bhutto. I don’t know if they did because they weren’t talking to me.

Mr Bhutto argued that he needed to teach cricketers a lesson. After Bhutto relented and said he had to remember at least one, the message went to Pakistani officials in Colombo to bring Sarfaz Nawas back.

Thus, in Colombo, Pakistani officials rushed to Kandy where Sarfaz was playing in a match. At lunch time, officials put Sarfaz in a car and took him to Colombo and he was kept at the Oberoi Hotel until it was time to leave for the airport.

Imran Khan was part of that boisterous squad that almost caused them to come home. But throughout this first day, even the cocktail party organized by Pakistan’s Imran High Commission went off flawlessly. I know because I was with him most of the time.

The result was that during the first cabinet meeting after Ms Bandaranaikes returned, Sports Minister KB Ratnayake said he was trying to ruin bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Bhutto doesn’t seem to think so.

(Neville de Silva is a veteran Sri Lankan journalist who served as deputy editor, diplomatic editor and political columnist for the Hong Kong Standard before moving to London where he worked for Gemini News Service. Later he was chief of Deputy Mission in Bangkok and Deputy High Commissioner in London.)

