China’s blueprint is grim for Australia, ANU experts warn

It is 2049. China is exploding with light and sound as its citizens conscientiously celebrate 100 years of the Communist state. The world around them is unrecognizable.

Australian National University scholars Natasha Kassam and Darren Lim have scrutinized a metaphorical crystal ball to chart Australia’s likely future under a New World Order.

It is a world where the United States falls far behind the issues of the superpower.

The Chinese economy is triple its size. Its army is vastly superior in size and modernity.

2049 is a world where Beijing calls for shots.

2049 is a world where Australia is isolated and alone.

RELATED: China Explodes Against ‘Racist Australia’

“Australia remains a liberal democracy and a staunch defender of the free market and human rights”, international business analysts write. “But these are no longer the default standards of global governance… No longer one of the top 20 economic or military powers, the opportunities for Australia to make its mark on the international stage are rare.

In 2049, Beijing is strong.

“For decades, Hong Kong has been accepted as another province of China. Few are those who dare to criticize the human rights violations underway there, or in Xinjiang and elsewhere … Taiwan, if not annexed, is isolated, without diplomatic partners.

It is a nation obsessed with “Xi thought”.

“The legacy of Xi Jinping, who ruled China for more than 30 years, monopolizes ideological discourse in China. His successors reign under his shadow.

It is a world shaped in his image.

“Much of China’s influence abroad is inevitable. A rising power with the economic and military strength available to China is unlikely to be deterred.

COURAGE OF OUR CONVICTIONS

Trade is on an uneven playing field. Climate change is an “adaptation” problem. The United Nations is a rubber stamp.

“Elections are taking place, but increasingly authoritarian governments have adopted many of Beijing’s technological and legal tools to manage markets and control politics. The Internet is heavily censored, ”reads the ANU essay. It is part of a series of articles examining Australia’s future published in the latest Australian Foreign Affairs editing.

In 2049, the outlook for Australia is bleak.

But, the authors of the ANU maintain that it is “of a worrying likelihood”.

“It’s disturbing to an Australian reader… because Australian identity is so tied to the values ​​of liberal democracy.”

The rule of international law established after World War II was not perfect. But it created a global environment in which countries – like Australia and China – could thrive.

International standards apply. International laws allow the application of standards. Global institutions maintain and arbitrate these values.

This is the international order after World War II.

But it is not perfect.

THE STANDARD YOU PASS …

“It would be dishonest to forget the many instances where the United States and other liberal democracies have behaved inconsistently.”

Beijing is quick to label Western nations as hypocrites.

“Kiwis bleat like Australian sheep but don’t condemn Afghan killings,” one headline read.

“The revocation of the license of the Chinese broadcaster CGTN exposes the British hypocrisy of press freedom”, reads another.

This week, he accused Australia of being part of a “white supremacist axis”.

Meanwhile, an ethics being played out at the UN touches the heart of Beijing’s illegal man-made fortresses in the South China Sea. An island in the Indian Ocean under British control – which houses the American military base of Diego Garcia – has been deemed to belong to Mauritius.

Australia has been silent on the issue. Unlike the East and South China Seas.

The difference, say the authors, is in the pattern.

“While the United States has arguably been … obstructive on resolutions regarding Palestine, it is for the narrow purpose of protecting an ally, rather than the larger project of undermining the rights itself.

CHINESE CHARACTERISTICS

Beijing is not trying to destroy international institutions, such as the World Health Organization.

He tries to reshape them according to their own purpose.

He uses all the means necessary to obtain votes in the International Assembly of Nations.

“The use of skillful diplomacy and incentives to generate voting blocs is not surprising. But China is also seeking to change the system, by diluting the liberal elements that threaten the Chinese model and therefore the CCP government.

Beijing is actively using its power to further exclude Taiwan from the global community and prevent any formal criticism of its cultural cleansing campaigns in Xinjiang and Tibet.

It also targets human rights.

In 2017, he had the United Nations Charter of Human Rights amended in a modest – but significant way. This allowed him to place the rights of the Communist Party on the rights of the individual.

This week he telegraphed another similar move.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council China would seek to anchor “people’s sense of gain, happiness and security” as “the fundamental pursuit of human rights”.

It is a position that puts “happiness” in the place of racial and gender equality, and freedom of political and religious association.

And the Communist Party can define what “happiness” is.

“He gave priority to economic development above civil and political rights, and placed the primacy of the state above the rights of the individual.”

THE TASTE OF THINGS TO COME

Last year, the UN Security Council tried to condemn Myanmar’s treatment of the Rohingya ethnic minority. China vetoed the resolution. And he simply dismissed Myanmar’s recent military coup as a mere “cabinet reshuffle”.

Last year, some 27 countries – including Australia – sought to condemn China’s crackdown on the Uyghur people in Xinjiang and its crackdown on Hong Kong. Beijing mobilized 53 states to defeat the vote.

“By working within the system to rally a voting bloc, Beijing has been able to compromise the world’s highest human rights body.

China’s growing influence will only grow stronger. But there is still room for optimism, say ANU academics.

“Australia and its partners must focus their efforts on those elements of the liberal order which are most deserving of preservation and which are most at risk.”

And China will not necessarily have it easy.

For the Beijing autocracy under Xi Jinping, this is not a clash of civilizations.

It’s a question of survival.

“The Chinese Communist Party, which runs an authoritarian state, sees the liberal values ​​embedded in the current order as a threat to its power. Unlike the United States, which at times ignores or violates these principles, China needs many of them removed or even eliminated.

Jamie Seidel is a freelance writer | @JamieSeidel