The golden Trump statue everyone is talking about was made in Mexico





The golden statue of former President Donald Trump, which caught the attention of many at CPAC, was made in Mexico.

Artist and former American Tommy Zegan traveled with the Rosarito sculpture, just south of Tijuana near the US border, to CPAC, Florida.

Politico reported that Mr. Zegan made the statue, which weighs over 200 pounds, over six months with the help of three others. He then took him to Tampa, Florida, where he was painted chrome, and from there he drove him to CPAC in Orlando in a U-Haul truck.

He managed to enter the conference without any accreditation as tickets sold out while pulling along the massive fiberglass statue.

Mr. Zegan told Politico: If someone offered me $ 100,000, I would take it. “

Mr. Zegan made another version of the statue out of stainless steel, costing around $ 50,000. He hopes to sell it for over a million dollars. If he fails, he wants it to be in a possible Trump presidential library.

He told Politico that Mr. Trump’s executive assistant Rhona Graff “was trying to get me in with the right people.”

Mr Zegan added that he tried to enter Mar-A-Lago last year on Mr Trump’s birthday to show him the original sculpture, but failed to make it past the security.

He told Politico: I was not a big supporter of Trump when he ran. I mean, I voted for him because I wasn’t going to vote for Hillary. So I voted for him, but I didn’t really care about him. I used to watch The Apprentice but turned it off halfway. I thought, this is stupid.

The statue was placed in the exhibition hall of the Hyatt Regency hotel in Orlando where the conference is being held. Mr. Trump is expected to speak at the conference on Sunday. According to CNN, he ended up at the booth of a conservative nonprofit called Look Ahead America.

Mr Zegan told CNN he created the statue in response to other artwork mocking the 45th president.

He said, “Two years ago, when I saw all these statues of Trump and Trump naked on a toilet, I said, ‘You know what? I can do better.’

Mr Zegan said the steel version is in storage in Tampa.

“It’s museum quality, and it’s the one I hope to eventually find in the Trump Library. It’s literally priceless,” he said.

The statue shows Mr. Trump wearing a suit jacket and tie, shorts in the style of the American flag and flip-flops.

Mr Zegan added: “The coat and tie are the fact that he’s a professional, he’s a businessman. The red tie symbolizes that he’s a Republican. The red, white and blue, c “He is a patriot. The fact that he wears flip flops and shorts is that he is old enough to retire. He should be at the beach by now.”

But when asked if he wanted Mr. Trump to run in 2024, Mr. Zegan told CNN he would be “ecstatic.”

“If he wants this to happen, it will happen,” he said.

