Senate poll distracts PDM committee – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) which has set March 26 as the start date of its long anti-government march has yet to finalize the terms of the protest, including its duration, as its member parties remain concerned by the preparations for the next senatorial elections.

The PDM steering committee that had been tasked with finalizing a strategy for the long march met three times in Islamabad last week, but participants spent most of the time discussing the plan for the March 3 polls, according to sources.

The sources said that the PDM member parties had already agreed to hold a sit-in after arriving in the capital, but their differences over the modalities and duration of the sit-in were not yet resolved as the one of the two main opposition parties was not convinced of turning the long march into an indefinite sit-in.

Speaking to Dawn here on Saturday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) General Secretary Farhatullah Khan Babar, who is also a member of the PDM steering committee, confirmed that all of their previous meetings remained focused on the senatorial elections as the parties PDM had announced that they would jointly contest the polls.

The discussion on the issue of the long march will now take place after the Senate election, Babar said while taking credit for the PPP for convincing other opposition parties to participate in the election of the Senate. Senate instead of boycotting it.

Our [PPPs] the story turned out to be true. Had we left the field open for them [the government], then Imran Khan would have taken the advantage by telling people who seem like the thieves have run away, the PPP mainstay said, claiming that the PDM’s announcement to jointly contest the Senate elections has already caused a lot of damage. policies to Mr. Khan.

I think there is a deeper realization (among the opposition parties) that it was a good decision, he added.

Mr Babar even hinted that they might change the date of the long march. He said they had announced that the long march would begin on March 26, but the final date and its terms had not yet been decided.

In response to a question, the PPP leader revealed that at the last meeting of PDM leaders earlier this month, they decided that the opposition parties would hold a sit-in that would continue for more than a day. but that had not been decided. as to how long that would last.

He said that not only the PDM, but all component parties should finalize their respective strategies for the long march and the sit-in.

In how many days will we reach Islamabad after starting a long trek from different parts of the country? Where will the main leaders start the march from? Where are they going to end up in Islamabad? How long will they hold the sit-in? We have yet to find answers to all of these questions, he admitted.

Mr Babar said that if the PPP workers from Larkana, Sukkur and other parts of Sindh arrived in Islamabad, then arrangements would have to be made for them and the party leadership would also be required to be present with their workers.

When contacted, the main opposition Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) information secretary Marryum Aurangzeb said the steering committee could form sub-committees to finalize the long roadmap, which would be presented to the PDM management after its approval by the steering committee.

On February 4, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) leader and PDM host Maulana Fazlur Rehman after chairing a meeting of member party leaders in Islamabad announced that they would jointly contest the election of the Senate and start their anti-government long march in Islamabad on March 26.

Informing reporters after a more than six-hour meeting of PDM party leaders, the Maulana said the decision to hold a march on Islamabad had been taken. Caravans from across the country will leave for Islamabad on March 26, the PDM official said while refusing to release details of the plan.

The sources said the JUI-F and PML-N believed opposition lawmakers should submit their resignations during the long march. Both parties, they said, had suggested to the PPP that they might even consider the option of only resigning from the National Assembly if the PPP was not prepared to sacrifice its Sindh provincial government.

During the meeting, the sources said, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif suggested that before launching the long march, they should also consider the possibility of calling for a halt and strike of the wheel locks in the country.

Posted in Dawn, February 28, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos