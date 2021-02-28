Becoming officially mayor is the amount of assets of Jokowi’s children and in-laws





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Jokowi’s son-in-law Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution have been officially appointed mayor of Surakarta and Medan. Both are in the public spotlight because they have a direct relationship with the head of state. So how much are Gibran and Bobby Nasution’s assets? Citing the State Officials Wealth Report (LHKPN) reported last year, Gibran is said to have total assets of Rp 21,152,810,130. All of this wealth comes from his own results.

This value consists of land and buildings worth Rp 13.40 billion. These assets are scattered throughout the cities of Surakarta and Sragen. The details are as follows: 1. Land and buildings with an area of ​​500 square meters / 300 square meters in Surakarta city valued at Rs 6 billion

2. Land and buildings with an area of ​​2,000 square meters / 2,000 square meters in Sragen worth 2.6 billion rupees

3. Land and buildings with an area of ​​2,000 square meters / 2,000 square meters in Sragen, worth 2.6 billion rupees

4. Land and buildings with an area of ​​112 square meters / 112 square meters in the city of Surakarta, worth 1.5 billion rock-hewn

5. Land with an area of ​​113 square meters in Surakarta city in Surakarta city valued at 700 million rupees. In addition, it also has transport equipment and machinery worth IDR 682 million, including: 1. Honda Scoopy in 2015 valued at IDR 7 million

2. 1974 Honda CB-125 motorcycle worth Rp 5 million.

3.Moto Royal Enfield in 2017 valued at IDR 40 million

4. Toyota Avanza car in 2012 worth IDR 90 million

5. Toyota Avanza in 2012 worth Rp 60 million.

6. Isuzu Panther 2012 worth IDR 70 million

7. Daihatsu Grand Max car in 2015 valued at Rp 60 million.

8. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 2016 worth IDR 350 million The boss of Chile Pari and Markobar is also said to have other mobile prices of Rp 260 billion and cash and cash equivalents of Rp 2.15 billion. Then there are other assets of Rp 5.55 billion. In addition, Gibran is also said to have debts of IDR 895.58 billion. NEXT: Bobby’s Wealth

